Perth Museum takes wraps off next big exhibition

Perth Museum’s next big spotlight will be on Macbeth.

The summer exhibition will explore the real Macbeth’s story – and the continuing fascination with William Shakespeare’s “Scottish play”.

Perth Museum bosses say visitors will be taken on a journey through time, connecting Macbeth to local landmarks such as Birnam Wood and Dunsinane Hill.

There will also be a sprinkling of national identity, monarchy and witchcraft along the way.

Exhibits will include a rare 11th century sword from the time of the real King Macbeth.

An example of William Shakespeare’s First Folio will be on loan from the National Library of Scotland.

And visitors will be able to view a selection of rare documents and books on witchcraft from Innerpeffray Library, near Crieff.

The treasures include Dr John Dee’s Spiritual Diary, and a first edition of James VI/ I’s Dæmonologie.

More modern representations of Macbeth will also be on display, including an Arabic translation and a Japanese script from a 1985 performance.

And London-based artist Charlotte Rose will be loaning her Dagger of the Mind work.

Macbeth will kick off year two for Perth Museum

Macbeth: An Exhibition will open at Perth Museum on April 25.

It will follow the current paid-for exhibition Waters Rising. It’s due to run to March 16, and considers flooding from a local and international perspective.

Waters Rising replaced Unicorn, the exhibition that launched the £27 million museum last March.

Bosses say the attraction has welcomed more than 225,000 visitors since then.

However, its first year has not all been plain sailing.

Perth and Kinross Council approved a £170,000 bailout for Culture Perth and Kinross, which runs the museum, last week.

Councillors were told the running costs for the new attraction are partly to blame for the charity’s looming cash crisis.

Macbeth ticket details and Perth Museum opening times

Helen Smout, Chief Executive Officer at Culture Perth and Kinross said: “As we approach our first anniversary, we are thrilled to announce this new exhibition bringing together history, legend and art to explore one of Scotland’s most enduring and enigmatic figures.”

She added: “From the real 11th century king to Shakespeare’s tragic character, this exhibition offers a fascinating insight into the myths and reality of Macbeth all set in the heart of Scotland.”

Tickets for Macbeth: An Exhibition can be booked through Perthshire Box Office.

They cost £7 for adults and £5 for concessions.

Under 16s-and members of the Culture Perth and Kinross Supporters Scheme get in for free.

The museum is open daily.

Entry to the permanent galleries and the Stone of Destiny exhibit is free.