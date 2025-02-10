Perth Museum takes wraps off next big exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Museum takes wraps off next big exhibition

Macbeth will follow Unicorn and Waters Rising as Perth Museum's third paid-for exhibition. Here's when it starts and how much it will cost.

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Museum exterior
Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perth Museum’s next big spotlight will be on Macbeth.

The summer exhibition will explore the real Macbeth’s story – and the continuing fascination with William Shakespeare’s “Scottish play”.

Perth Museum bosses say visitors will be taken on a journey through time, connecting Macbeth to local landmarks such as Birnam Wood and Dunsinane Hill.

There will also be a sprinkling of national identity, monarchy and witchcraft along the way.

Exhibits will include a rare 11th century sword from the time of the real King Macbeth.

Very old looking sword against white background
A sword from the forthcoming Macbeth exhibition at Perth Museum. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross.

An example of William Shakespeare’s First Folio will be on loan from the National Library of Scotland.

And visitors will be able to view a selection of rare documents and books on witchcraft from Innerpeffray Library, near Crieff.

The treasures include Dr John Dee’s Spiritual Diary, and a first edition of James VI/ I’s Dæmonologie.

Pages from very old book
Dr John Dee’s Spiritual Diary from Innerpeffray Library. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross.

More modern representations of Macbeth will also be on display, including an Arabic translation and a Japanese script from a 1985 performance.

And London-based artist Charlotte Rose will be loaning her Dagger of the Mind work.

Macbeth will kick off year two for Perth Museum

Macbeth: An Exhibition will open at Perth Museum on April 25.

It will follow the current paid-for exhibition Waters Rising. It’s due to run to March 16, and considers flooding from a local and international perspective.

painting of actress Ellen Pollock as Lady Macbeth
James Proudfoot’s painting of Ellen Pollock as Lady Macbeth. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross

Waters Rising replaced Unicorn, the exhibition that launched the £27 million museum last March.

Bosses say the attraction has welcomed more than 225,000 visitors since then.

However, its first year has not all been plain sailing.

Perth and Kinross Council approved a £170,000 bailout for Culture Perth and Kinross, which runs the museum, last week.

Two people standing in front of Stone of Destiny display inside Perth Museum
Perth Museum is best known as the home of the Stone of Destiny. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Councillors were told the running costs for the new attraction are partly to blame for the charity’s looming cash crisis.

Macbeth ticket details and Perth Museum opening times

Helen Smout, Chief Executive Officer at Culture Perth and Kinross said: “As we approach our first anniversary, we are thrilled to announce this new exhibition bringing together history, legend and art to explore one of Scotland’s most enduring and enigmatic figures.”

Helen Smout walking past display cases in Perth Museum
Helen Smout is excited about the Macbeth exhibition coming to Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She added: “From the real 11th century king to Shakespeare’s tragic character, this exhibition offers a fascinating insight into the myths and reality of Macbeth all set in the heart of Scotland.”

Tickets for Macbeth: An Exhibition can be booked through Perthshire Box Office.

They cost £7 for adults and £5 for concessions.

Under 16s-and members of the Culture Perth and Kinross Supporters Scheme get in for free.

The museum is open daily.

Entry to the permanent galleries and the Stone of Destiny exhibit is free.

