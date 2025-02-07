BREAKING: Perth’s Cross Tay Link Road opening date announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: Perth’s Cross Tay Link Road opening date announced

Details of the opening ceremony for the £150m Cross Tay Link Road and Destiny Bridge have been unveiled

By Morag Lindsay
Aerial view of Cross Tay Link Road
The Cross Tay Link Road is opening next month. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project.

Perth’s £150M Cross Tay Link Road will officially open on March 31.

Project leaders hope to welcome the public onto Destiny Bridge and the New Kingsway around noon that day.

The opening ceremony will be led by First Minister John Swinney, and Perth and Kinross Council Leader Grant Laing.

Perth Olympic medallist Eilidh Doyle will also lead a parade of locals, including joggers, wheelchair users and cyclists, to celebrate the creation of the new Active Travel Path Network.

Eilidh Doyle after race holding Scotland flag
Local Olympian Eilidh Doyle will be part of the Cross Tay Link Road opening celebrations.

The Cross Tay Link Road features 6km of new carriageway linking the A9 to the A93 and A94 north of Perth.

It’s the biggest infrastructure project ever carried out in Perth and Kinross.

And it’s intended to reduce air pollution in the city centre, as well as improving journey times to and from east Perthshire.

Its best known symbol is the new Destiny Bridge, across the River Tay.

Aerial view of Cross Tay Link Road where it joins A9
The Cross Tay Link road interchange with the A9 Perth-Inverness road. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project.
Aerial View of new Kingsway stretch of Cross Tay Link Road.
The New Kingsway sweeps through the countryside north of Perth and Scone. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project.

Members of the public will get a first chance to walk across it next Friday and Saturday.

Hundreds of tickets for the special event sold out within hours.

Pandemic and storms failed to derail Cross Tay Link Road opening

The project has been led by Perth and Kinross Council, with a £40m contribution from the Scottish Government.

Council leader Grant Laing said it’s a credit to all involved that the Cross Tay Link Road is opening on time.

And he paid particular thanks to locals for their patience during the construction.

Grant Laing in hard hat and high-vis jacket
Grant Laing will lead celebrations at the Cross Tay Link Road opening. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“Having faced down everything from severe weather to a pandemic, the project team can be proud of successfully delivering this project,” he said.

“And, to the local roads users and, in particular, the residents of Scone, Luncarty and Redgorton, thank you for your patience and understanding and your willingness to engage during the preparation and three-year construction period.”

The names for the New Kingsway and Destiny Bridge were both chosen by local schoolchildren.

A new green bridge for pedestrians, cyclists, riders and wildlife has already opened.

It crosses the new road at Highfield Woods, near Scone.

Conversation