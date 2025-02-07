BREAKING: Perth’s Cross Tay Link Road opening date announced

Perth’s £150M Cross Tay Link Road will officially open on March 31.

Project leaders hope to welcome the public onto Destiny Bridge and the New Kingsway around noon that day.

The opening ceremony will be led by First Minister John Swinney, and Perth and Kinross Council Leader Grant Laing.

Perth Olympic medallist Eilidh Doyle will also lead a parade of locals, including joggers, wheelchair users and cyclists, to celebrate the creation of the new Active Travel Path Network.

The Cross Tay Link Road features 6km of new carriageway linking the A9 to the A93 and A94 north of Perth.

It’s the biggest infrastructure project ever carried out in Perth and Kinross.

And it’s intended to reduce air pollution in the city centre, as well as improving journey times to and from east Perthshire.

Its best known symbol is the new Destiny Bridge, across the River Tay.

Members of the public will get a first chance to walk across it next Friday and Saturday.

Hundreds of tickets for the special event sold out within hours.

Pandemic and storms failed to derail Cross Tay Link Road opening

The project has been led by Perth and Kinross Council, with a £40m contribution from the Scottish Government.

Council leader Grant Laing said it’s a credit to all involved that the Cross Tay Link Road is opening on time.

And he paid particular thanks to locals for their patience during the construction.

“Having faced down everything from severe weather to a pandemic, the project team can be proud of successfully delivering this project,” he said.

“And, to the local roads users and, in particular, the residents of Scone, Luncarty and Redgorton, thank you for your patience and understanding and your willingness to engage during the preparation and three-year construction period.”

The names for the New Kingsway and Destiny Bridge were both chosen by local schoolchildren.

A new green bridge for pedestrians, cyclists, riders and wildlife has already opened.

It crosses the new road at Highfield Woods, near Scone.