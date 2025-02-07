Traffic lights to be installed for dualling roadworks on A9 north of Dunkeld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Traffic lights to be installed for dualling roadworks on A9 north of Dunkeld

The temporary signals will be in place between 9.30am and 4pm each day.

By James Simpson
A9 between the Tay Crossing and Ballinluig. Image: DC Thomson
A9 between the Tay Crossing and Ballinluig. Image: DC Thomson

Traffic lights are set to be installed during roadworks on a stretch of the A9 north of Dunkeld.

The project is set to take place between the Tay Crossing and Ballinluig for four days from Monday February 24.

Temporary signals will be in place on the single-carriageway section between 9.30am and 4pm each day.

The roadworks will allow ground investigation work to take place – which will help inform the future dualling of the road.

Disruption warning over A9 roadworks near Ballinluig

A spokesperson for Transport Scotland said: “Road users are advised to approach the area with care and allow extra time for their journeys while this work is undertaken.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this work.

Please note, all work is weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

“Please refer to the Traffic Scotland website for live updates.”

Meanwhile, a date for the opening of the Cross Tay Link Road has been announced.

More from Perth & Kinross

Aerial view of Cross Tay Link Road
BREAKING: Perth's Cross Tay Link Road opening date announced
Charles Stewart
Drowsy drug-driver from Fife banned after near-miss and lamppost crash in Perth
View of Perth harbour with no boats
Perth Harbour thrown a lifeline two years after council vote to close it
Drummond Arms exterior with scaffolding covering front of hotel
Drummond Arms housing plans progressing 'with haste' as Crieff eyesore grows more dangerous
Perth Museum exterior
£170k bailout for Perth Museum bosses agreed by council
8
View of Perth High Street with well known 'leaning men' statue in foreground
Perth and Kinross to press ahead with tourist tax talks
Victor and Sons.
Family jewellers and watchmaker in Blairgowrie to close after 71 years of business
Andrew McKiddie
Nightmare neighbour menaced Perthshire care home staff over CCTV pointed at his house
Inn on Loch Tummel pub.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Pub closure fears over caravans and 'visual clutter'
David Littlejohn standing on rooftop with Perth skyline behind
Perth council boss who recommended closure of Bell’s Sports Centre moves to Crannog Centre
4

Conversation