Traffic lights to be installed for dualling roadworks on A9 north of Dunkeld

Traffic lights are set to be installed during roadworks on a stretch of the A9 north of Dunkeld.

The project is set to take place between the Tay Crossing and Ballinluig for four days from Monday February 24.

Temporary signals will be in place on the single-carriageway section between 9.30am and 4pm each day.

The roadworks will allow ground investigation work to take place – which will help inform the future dualling of the road.

A spokesperson for Transport Scotland said: “Road users are advised to approach the area with care and allow extra time for their journeys while this work is undertaken.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this work.

Please note, all work is weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

“Please refer to the Traffic Scotland website for live updates.”

