Concerns grow for missing Perth father and son who may have travelled to Fife

The pair were last seen in the Edinburgh Road area and may have travelled to Fife or the Forth Valley.

By Finn Nixon
James Forbes, 36, and his son, also James, 3, have been reported missing from Perth. Image: Police Scotland
James Forbes, 36, and his son, also James, 3, have been reported missing from Perth. Image: Police Scotland

A father and son have been reported missing from Perth.

James Forbes, three, and his dad, also James, 36, were last seen in the Edinburgh Road area of the city at around 1.50am on Friday.

Police say they were travelling in a silver Ford Transit Van with the registration plate ST67 JTU.

The youngster has been described as being around 3ft tall, with short fair or blonde hair.

His father has been described as 6ft tall, of a “stocky” build, with short brown hair.

‘Increasingly concerned’

He was said to be wearing a black top, black joggers and grey Nike trainers when he was last seen.

The pair may have travelled to Fife or the Forth Valley area.

Inspector Stephen Gray said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for this father and son who have not been in contact with family since the early hours of this morning.

“I’d urge anyone who thinks they may have seen them or the vehicle, to contact us as quickly as possible so we can ensure they’re safe and well.”

Police Scotland has encouraged anyone with information to contact them on 101 and to quote reference 0260 of February 7, 2025.

