Home News Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie Rugby Club invites Rob Wainwright cyclists to ‘take a seat for Doddie’

Rugby star Rob Wainwright pulled up a chair with a difference when he rolled into Blairgowrie on his Doddie Weir fundraiser

By Morag Lindsay
Rob Wainwright seated on chair at Blairgowrie Rugby Club
Rob Wainwright was happy to take a break from the saddle during his stop-off in Blairgowrie. Image: Kevin Murphy-Steele.

Blairgowrie Rugby Club rolled out the red carpet – and a comfy chair – for former Scotland captain Rob Wainwright and the Doddie’s Grand Tour.

The rugby legend and his merry band of followers stopped off in Perthshire as part of an epic cross-country ride.

The group are raising funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, set up by former Scotland rugby player Doddie Weir to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease research.

Wainwright and fellow cyclists are pedalling a punishing four-day route covering more than 700 miles.

They’re due to finish in Edinburgh on Saturday February 8 – just in time for Scotland to take on Ireland at Murrayfield on the Sunday.

Group of cyclists and supporters grouped around woman in arm chair at Blairgowrie Rugby Club
Rob Wainwright and friends, including cyclist Mark Beaumont, fifth from right, stopped off at Blairgowrie Rugby Club. Image: Kevin Murphy-Steele.

Friday morning’s Blairgowrie Rugby Club pitstop had a dual purpose.

The cyclists tucked into a hearty early breakfast laid on by the club and friends.

And while they were fuelling up, Wainwright launched Blairgowrie’s own fundraiser in memory of Doddie Weir.

Blairgowrie’s Doddie chair is a one-off

Blairgowrie upholsterer Jayne Strachan has created a unique armchair made from rugby shirts associated with Doddie’s remarkable career.

It’s the subject of an online auction that will raise funds for the My Name5 Doddie Foundation.

Jayne Strachan seated on chair with group of men and mannequin wearing Doddie Weir foundation shirt behind her
Jayne, seated, with Fraser Bissett, Scott Wightman, Blairgowrie Rugby Club President Kevin Brown, Rory Lawson, DoddieAid Man E Quin, and Andy McOuat. Image: Kevin Murphy-Steele.

Wainwright became the latest rugby great to add his signature to the chair on Friday.

And rugby fans have until Sunday to head to eBay if they want to get their hands, and bottoms, on a piece of sporting history.

Bidding in the Take a 5eat for Doddie auction had already reached more than £600 by Friday afternoon.

Rob Wainwright signing name on chair made from rugby shirts while Jayne Strachan looks on
Rob Wainwright added his signature to the chair. Image: Kevin Murphy-Steele.

Jayne said she and her fundraising friends – Pam Guthrie-Dawber, Rona Forbes and Kirsty Mundell – were grateful to Wainwright for his backing.

And she hopes the star-studded launch will help boost the Blairgowrie club’s support for Doddie’s charity.

Traditional arm chair upholstered with variety of rugby shirts
The Take a 5eat or Doddie chair is a one-off. Image: Kevin Murphy-Steele.

“It’s a one-off,” she said.

“No one else will have one like it.”

Day to remember for Blair club

Doddie Weir set up the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation in 2017 following his own Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis.

He died in 2022.

But to date, his charity has raised more than £18 million to fund research, as well as £2m to support people living with the disease.

Doddie Weir in tartan suit at rugby stadium
Doddie Weir left an incredible legacy.

Blairgowrie Rugby Club’s Andrew McOuat said the town was thrilled to have done its bit for Doddie’s Grand Tour.

“Our volunteers did a brilliant job feeding everyone, and the cyclists were brilliant,” he said.

“A lot of younger ones came out to see them and they spent lots of time talking with them.

“We’re just hoping we make as much money as we can from the auction now.”

To place your bid for the Take a 5eat for Doddie chair, click here.

