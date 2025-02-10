Perth killer Robbie Smullen considered for parole AGAIN – just four months after last bid denied

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth killer Robbie Smullen considered for parole AGAIN – just four months after last bid denied

The family of stabbing victim Barry Dixon said the system does not give them a break.

By Sean O'Neil
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Perth killer Robbie Smullen is being considered for parole again just four months after his last bid was denied.

The family of stabbing victim Barry Dixon have been contacted by the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) to make representations against Smullen’s next parole bid.

The killer was last denied parole on October 2, having served just half of his eight-year sentence for culpable homicide.

A month later, despite being turned down by the parole board he was granted temporary release by SPS.

Now Barry’s family have been given a month to tell the parole board again why he should remain in prison.

No date for a decision has been set but will likely not be for many months.

‘They really don’t give victims a break’

Jade Taylor, Barry’s aunt, described a series of events that appeared never-ending.

She told The Courier: “It’s literally just been four months since his parole was denied on October 2.

“Then we had to go through weeks of dealing with the prison service considering his temporary release – which they granted around Barry’s birthday late November.

“Then it’s straight back to parole again.

“They really don’t give victims a break.”

Jade Taylor, holding a picture of Barry Dixon, and Kerry Burgess, holding a picture of Cameron Rae at Knife Angel statue in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

As part of The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign, backed by Jade, we have been calling on the Scottish Government to make reforms to the parole system.

One of those is to reconsider violent offenders automatic parole consideration halfway through their sentence and then every year afterwards.

It is our hope that changes can be made to upcoming Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) bill to include parole.

What can have changed in four months?

Jade fears that this time Smullen will be granted parole.

She wonders what could have changed between now and four months ago to put them through this trauma again.

She told The Courier: “It’s appalling and it’s obvious he will be granted parole this time.

“It feels like they just deferred his early release when his parole was denied in October.

“It’s ridiculous to accept that anyone making a decision to release him can really believe anything has changed in the last four months.

“He should be serving his full sentence.”

knife angel Perth
Barry Dixon. Image: Jade Taylor

Smullen was out on three different bail orders when he stabbed Barry to death.

Jade believes the career criminal has been rewarded in the past with fatal consequences.

“He continued to offend,” she told The Courier.

“Continued to hurt people, then went on to stab Barry to death.

“There’s no plausible reason he should be rewarded by having his sentence reduced.”

