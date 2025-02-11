Perth Museum cafe: City institution leads readers’ reaction to culture charity’s £170k council bailout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Museum cafe: City institution leads readers’ reaction to culture charity’s £170k council bailout

There's not a lot of love for Perth Museum's cafe in our comments, but there ARE lots of suggestions for how to put the space to better use.

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Museum cafe interior
The Perth Museum cafe has had a rocky first year. Image: Julie Howden

Readers have responded in their hundreds to The Courier’s reporting on the financial crisis facing the charity that runs Perth Museum – and its controversial cafe.

It comes after we revealed councillors had approved a £170,000 payment for Culture Perth and Kinross.

The money was set aside by Perth and Kinross Council last February to help with running costs at the museum’s Stone Cafe.

The opening of the £27 million attraction was just seven weeks away at that point.

But Culture Perth and Kinross had decided to take over the running of the cafe itself after abandoning its hunt for a private operator.

Now it’s emerged the charity is in danger of going into the red by the end of March.

And the council’s chief finance officer has been given the authority to hand over the additional £170,000, if it’s needed.

Culture Perth and Kinross chief Helen Smout walking past display cases at Perth Museum
Culture Perth and Kinross chief Helen Smout said in November the museum cafe has yet to make a profit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Culture Perth and Kinross chief executive Helen Smout admitted late last year that the museum cafe had yet to break even.

And critics are asking why neighbouring businesses in Perth’s Cafe Quarter are being forced to compete with a council-subsidised rival.

Museum neighbour knows Perth cafe trade inside-out

One of the museum’s closest neighbours, Willows, weighed in on our reporting.

Opened in 1992, this Perth institution is a stone’s throw from the new attraction.

And writing on The Courier’s Facebook, the Willows team said: “We love the museum. It’s a fantastic addition to Perth, and it’s surely bringing more visitors to the city.

WIllows boss Michael White standing outside cafe with purple and white Willows sign above door
Michael White’s family have run Willows, across the street from the museum, for 32 years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“But,” they continued: “After years of disruption during construction, it’s frustrating to see the benefits not being shared more widely across the city centre’s businesses.”

The post acknowledged their trade was not for the faint-hearted.

“Running a café is tough,” they went on.

“Some years we make money, some years we don’t. But one thing we do know is that if a brand-new venue, in its peak first year, can’t turn a profit, something’s gone seriously wrong.

“We’re all for public money supporting culture, that’s what museums are for.

Two people looking at Stone of Destiny exhibit inside Perth Museum
It’s hoped Perth Museum, home of the Stone of Destiny, will boost business by bringing more visitors to the city. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“But if the café is losing money, that’s not ‘culture,’ that’s a business being propped up at the taxpayer’s expense.

“No rate-paying business should have to fund a competitor.

“At what point does someone admit it’s not working and rethink how that space could be better used?”

Town hall, markets, learning space, gift shop: readers’ ideas for cafe space

There was broad agreement with Willows’ comments – and sympathy for the plight of Perth’s independent cafe operators.

And there were plenty of suggestions for how the space could be put to better use.

Perth museum on sunny day with people seated at pavement tables in cafes across street
The new museum is in the heart of Perth’s Cafe Quarter. Image: DC Thomson

Will Bond agreed. “Love the museum, but we should get rid of the cafe.

“It takes away from the local businesses surrounding the museum; something that should never have been allowed to happen. Use it for town hall purposes, indoor markets, small convention space etc.”

Jim Low wrote: “The cafe, which was the former Lesser Hall, ought to have been retained… as the city’s ‘village hall’ and used for events such as flower shows, fairs and such like.

“As a cafe it just does not work and there is much better offer from the many cafes and restaurants in the immediate area.”

Mandy Ross said: “I’m sure the space could have been put to better use, maybe a good quality Scottish gift shop.”

Perth Lesser city hall interior during renovations prior to reopening as the museum cafe
Before becoming a cafe, the Lesser City Hall hosted all kinds of events. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

Cheryl Reid wrote: “I really didn’t see the point in them opening up a cafe inside the museum when there’s so many fantastic cafes all around it.

“They’d be as well getting rid and using it as either a learning space for schools or adding to the displays.”

And Eileen Waterston said: “Perform in Perth could be using it again as a performance venue.

“Perth doesn’t have many decent performance spaces and Perth Concert Hall is generally too big and far too expensive.”

‘Unfair competition for local businesses’

The issue has been generating lots of discussion on The Courier website too.

User Perth 123 commented: “If any privately run cafe was continuously running at a loss they would close or look at ways of reducing costs.

“Local businesses paying business rates to support a council-run competitor is not acceptable.”

Perth Museum cafe interior, showing serving counter with cakes and soft drinks
Stone Cafe inside Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

JPs Ghost wrote: “I suspect there is a presumption that this type of public building should always include a cafe?

“Why, when the street surrounding the building has (or had) several?”

And The Other Fellow commented: “This cafe idea is nothing but a typically lazy, and underhand idea to fill up space at the very expense of the various cafes that surround it.”

In defence of Perth Museum, its cafe and council

Support for the way the museum and cafe are being run was very much in the minority.

But Heather-Jane Gleeson wrote in the museum’s defence: “The cafe supports local produce and all cafes around it always look busy so it’s not taking away business it’s bringing business in.”

Perth Museum, with row of cafes with outdoor seating areas alongside
On the one side Perth Museum, on the other Perth Cafe quarter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Ken Blair said he had visited several times with friends, who all agreed the museum and cafe were “really excellent”.

He added: “I may be wrong but I think people’s expectation is that attractions such as a museum will have a nice cafe.

“It’s all part of the package and appeal of visiting. To lose the cafe may impact museum visitor numbers.”

And Ritchie Young pointed out that the £170,000 is money that was previously set aside – along with £60,000 for fixtures and fittings – after Culture Perth and Kinross took on the management of the cafe.

“I imagine if they hadn’t put in a contingency plan they would be reporting how awful that was too,” he said.

• What do you think? Please have your say in the comments.

More from Perth & Kinross

Graeme Bell
Perth triple rapist back in jail after police discover illegal bank account
Betty Black in centre, surrounded by large family group at Louisebrae care home, Perth
Five generations wish Perthshire former nurse a happy 100th birthday
Concern is growing for Liam Gillilan. Image: Police Scotland
Concerns grow for man, 23, missing from Perth
A converted railway wagon in Dungarthill, three miles from Dunkeld.
Top-ranked Airbnb in converted train wagon near Dunkeld could be shut by council
3
close up of statue with neck of fiddle snapped off
Dunkeld's Niel Gow statue vandalised after 17-year fundraising campaign
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Perth killer Robbie Smullen considered for parole AGAIN - just four months after last…
Jess SMith standing in front of Ben Chonzie.
Perthshire Traveller Jess Smith celebrates Scotland's 'weave of cultures' in new book
Jason Clark
Fencer faces jail for 'life-endangering' stamping attack outside Perth pub
Am Bruach at Falkland House in Perth is included in the latest care round up
Care round-up: Staff 'rebuild' needed at Perth additional support service and Stirlingshire nurse struck…
Perth Museum exterior
Perth Museum takes wraps off next big exhibition

Conversation