Five generations wish Perthshire former nurse a happy 100th birthday

Betty Black worked hard all her life and lived at home in Errol until last year.

By Morag Lindsay
Betty Black in centre, surrounded by large family group at Louisebrae care home, Perth
Betty Black, formerly of Errol, celebrated her big birthday with her proud family. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perthshire’s latest centenarian was the well-deserved centre of attention at a party to celebrate her big birthday.

Betty Black turned 100 on Monday. But she marked the occasion on Sunday with family and friends at Louisebrae Care Home in Perth.

Betty moved to the home in Tulloch just last year after living happily at Errol all her married life.

Her son Derek said he and other family members were thrilled to be with her for her milestone birthday.

“It was a nice party, there were a lot of people there,” he said.

“It’s a big thing to reach 100.

“She worked hard all her life.”

Betty Black seated with telegram from King and Queen in front of 100th birthday balloons
Betty Black moved to Louisebrae from Errol, where she and husband Hugh raised their family. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Betty was born in the village of Eccles in the Scottish Borders and was raised by her Uncle Wullie, a shepherd.

She grew up on farms in the Borders and around Edinburgh and moved to Errol when she was a young woman.

It was there Betty met her late husband Hugh Black.

He flew in Lancaster bombers during the war and drove the Lornie’s grocery van around Errol for many years.

Black family join Betty for her big day

Betty worked in the vegetable factory at Errol and cooked at a lot of the big houses around the village.

“She was a good cook, and she could handle big numbers,” said Derek.

“I remember being allowed to ring the gong for dinner, that’s the kind of places she was cooking for.”

Betty Black, seated, surrounded by family members and 100th birthday banners and balloons
Partygoers travelled from as far as Newcastle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

She worked hard on local farms too, picking potatoes and berries, and was a nurse at Hillside Hospital in Perth for many years.

The family lived at Port Allen House, then moved to Viewlands Place, Errol.

Hugh died 40 years ago, but Betty continued to play her part in community life, through groups like the rural, the Eastern Star and the church.

As well as Derek, she has two daughters Frances and Susan, plus eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Many of them joined her and her newfound friends at Louisebrae care home on Sunday.

Some travelled from as far afield as Newcastle to be with her for her big day.

