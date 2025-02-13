Perthshire Planning Ahead: Town-sized solar farm and snack van stay expires

A large renewable energy project could be constructed just outside Alyth.

Greentech Invest UK has unveiled a proposal for a 49.9MW solar farm at West Pitnacree Farm, immediately west of the town.

If approved, the land would include rows of solar panels, access tracks, fencing, CCTV and two substations.

It would span an area nearly the same size as the town.

Greentech has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN), which precedes a full planning application.

Iain Donaldson, of Alyth Community Council, said: “I have looked at the layout and the other information and at the moment cannot really find a factual reason for negating the planning application.

“However, because there is a meeting in the Town Hall I shall attend that and listen to the developer.”

A public consultation will take place at Alyth Town Hall on Tuesday March 11, from 2.30pm to 7.30pm.

A second meeting will be held at the same time and location on Thursday March 27.

Crieff snack van’s permission runs out

A mobile snack van needs planning permission to remain in Crieff – despite being on the same site for 14 years.

A van has been serving the public from South Bridgend since 2011.

It is currently run by Fiona Steel, whose pies, chips, cakes, snacks and drinks are a hit with workers at nearby Bridgend Industrial Estate.

But her enterprise, Fiona’s Hot Stuff, no longer has planning permission.

Perth and Kinross Council gave her two-year temporary permission in January 2020.

This has expired.

The consent was for “the planning authority to review the circumstances pertaining to the proposal within a reasonable period of time.”

Fiona has now applied to extend this permission.

She says the shop would retain weekday opening hours of 7.30am to 2pm, and Saturdays between 8am and 1pm.

Gas leak fear scuppers bid for five homes in Kinross-shire

A proposal for five homes in Kinross-shire has been refused over fears of a gas leak.

Barbara Constable applied to install the properties in a courtyard arrangement off Benarty Road, near Kelty.

The site is on land that was previously part of Benarty Colliery.

A similar proposal was refused by Perth and Kinross Council’s local review body in March 2023.

Ms Constable’s resubmission included additional information including a site investigation, coal mining risk assessment and ecological survey.

But council planners were still unhappy.

Their decision report said: “Risk assessment informs there is a high risk from mine gas and further investigations to assess this risk have been recommended and are required to inform an appropriate mitigation strategy and/or gas protection measures.

“The existence of this former colliery has led to the site becoming damaged and unable to naturalise.”

There were three objections, including from a local resident who felt there was a risk of “explosive gasses”.

The council refused over concerns about the “effect on the health of future residents and existing local residents.”

Officers also felt the scheme would have been out of character with the local area.

Proposal on Blairgowrie site touted for 104 homes

An application has been submitted to build affordable homes on land in Blairgowrie earmarked for more than a hundred properties.

Bancon Partnerships has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN), which precedes a full planning application.

The proposal does not reveal how many units are planned, but it covers land east of Westfield of Rattray, which is allocated for 104 homes in Perth and Kinross Council’s local plan.

One of the planning documents says the company wants to build a “residential development of all affordable housing and associated facilities.”

More details of the Balmoral Road plan will be revealed at Blairgowrie Town Hall in Brown Street from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday March 6 and Thursday April 3.

Airbnb in converted train wagon near Dunkeld under scrutiny

A top-ranked Airbnb near Dunkeld has come under scrutiny after the council began enforcement proceedings.

The former railway wagon in Dungarthill has won rave reviews since opening in July 2019.

The “tiny home” three miles east of the popular Perthshire village has an average rating of 4.95 from 117 tourist reviews.

Its Airbnb listing says it is “one of the most loved homes” on the holiday site.

But Perth and Kinross Council planners aren’t as keen on the £100-a-night wagon.

In December, they began enforcement proceedings because it does not have permission to be used as a short-term let.

This has sparked a planning application from owners Archie and Muriel Gibson.

If it is refused, the business will have to shut.

