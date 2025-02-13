Perthshire Planning Ahead: Town-sized solar farm and snack van stay expires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Planning Ahead: Town-sized solar farm and snack van stay expires

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Stephen Eighteen & Lucy Scarlett
The solar farm would be built on West Pitnacree Farm, Alyth. Image: Google Street View
The solar farm would be built on West Pitnacree Farm, Alyth. Image: Google Street View

A large renewable energy project could be constructed just outside Alyth.

Greentech Invest UK has unveiled a proposal for a 49.9MW solar farm at West Pitnacree Farm, immediately west of the town.

If approved, the land would include rows of solar panels, access tracks, fencing, CCTV and two substations.

Site of proposed solar farm in Alyth.
The land coloured in blue is where the proposed solar farm would be sited. Image: Perth and Kinross Council planning

It would span an area nearly the same size as the town.

Greentech has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN), which precedes a full planning application.

Iain Donaldson, of Alyth Community Council, said: “I have looked at the layout and the other information and at the moment cannot really find a factual reason for negating the planning application.

“However, because there is a meeting in the Town Hall I shall attend that and listen to the developer.”

A public consultation will take place at Alyth Town Hall on Tuesday March 11, from 2.30pm to 7.30pm.

A second meeting will be held at the same time and location on Thursday March 27.

Crieff snack van’s permission runs out

A mobile snack van needs planning permission to remain in Crieff – despite being on the same site for 14 years.

A van has been serving the public from South Bridgend since 2011.

It is currently run by Fiona Steel, whose pies, chips, cakes, snacks and drinks are a hit with workers at nearby Bridgend Industrial Estate.

Fiona's Hot Stuff in
The snack van is located at South Bridgend, Crieff. Image: Fiona’s Hot Stuff

But her enterprise, Fiona’s Hot Stuff, no longer has planning permission.

Perth and Kinross Council gave her two-year temporary permission in January 2020.

This has expired.

The consent was for “the planning authority to review the circumstances pertaining to the proposal within a reasonable period of time.”

Fiona has now applied to extend this permission.

She says the shop would retain weekday opening hours of 7.30am to 2pm, and Saturdays between 8am and 1pm.

Gas leak fear scuppers bid for five homes in Kinross-shire

A proposal for five homes in Kinross-shire has been refused over fears of a gas leak.

Barbara Constable applied to install the properties in a courtyard arrangement off Benarty Road, near Kelty.

The site is on land that was previously part of Benarty Colliery.

A similar proposal was refused by Perth and Kinross Council’s local review body in March 2023.

Ms Constable’s resubmission included additional information including a site investigation, coal mining risk assessment and ecological survey.

The site of the former Benarty Colliery is considered potentially dangerous. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

But council planners were still unhappy.

Their decision report said: “Risk assessment informs there is a high risk from mine gas and further investigations to assess this risk have been recommended and are required to inform an appropriate mitigation strategy and/or gas protection measures.

“The existence of this former colliery has led to the site becoming damaged and unable to naturalise.”

There were three objections, including from a local resident who felt there was a risk of “explosive gasses”.

The council refused over concerns about the “effect on the health of future residents and existing local residents.”

Officers also felt the scheme would have been out of character with the local area.

Proposal on Blairgowrie site touted for 104 homes

An application has been submitted to build affordable homes on land in Blairgowrie earmarked for more than a hundred properties.

Bancon Partnerships has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN), which precedes a full planning application.

The proposed development area at Westfield of Rattray, off Balmoral Road, Blairgowrie. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

The proposal does not reveal how many units are planned, but it covers land east of Westfield of Rattray, which is allocated for 104 homes in Perth and Kinross Council’s local plan.

One of the planning documents says the company wants to build a “residential development of all affordable housing and associated facilities.”

More details of the Balmoral Road plan will be revealed at Blairgowrie Town Hall in Brown Street from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday March 6 and Thursday April 3.

Airbnb in converted train wagon near Dunkeld under scrutiny

A top-ranked Airbnb near Dunkeld has come under scrutiny after the council began enforcement proceedings.

The former railway wagon in Dungarthill has won rave reviews since opening in July 2019.

The “tiny home” three miles east of the popular Perthshire village has an average rating of 4.95 from 117 tourist reviews.

A converted railway wagon in Dungarthill, three miles from Dunkeld.
The converted train wagon is in Dungarthill, three miles from Dunkeld. Image: Airbnb

Its Airbnb listing says it is “one of the most loved homes” on the holiday site.

But Perth and Kinross Council planners aren’t as keen on the £100-a-night wagon.

In December, they began enforcement proceedings because it does not have permission to be used as a short-term let.

This has sparked a planning application from owners Archie and Muriel Gibson.

If it is refused, the business will have to shut.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Perth and Kinross applications  

Alyth solar farm

Crieff snack van

Kinross-shire colliery

Blairgowrie 104 homes

Dunkeld Airbnb

More from Perth & Kinross

Bill Colley
Closure of Perthshire's New School Butterstone was politically motivated, ex-head tells court
Robin Hood towing cart with wooden sculpture of soldier on board
Meet the real-life Robin Hood turning Perthshire veterans into lorry drivers
John Swinney at table listening to people seated in front of him
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney backs fight to save Perthshire libraries
The A93 at Meikleour Crossroads.
Tailbacks after crash on A93 Blairgowrie to Perth road
New owners of Queen's View cafe near Pitlochry.
3 brothers from Pitlochry reopen cafe at beauty spot Queen's View
Perth influencer Kirsten Cameron and Aquarius Creative co-founder Amy Moore.
Perth influencer returns for third series of hit TV show
Frances Robertson and Michael Myles
Pair sentenced after Stirling and Dunblane bully dog attacks
Thimblerow car park in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Under-threat Thimblerow is most popular car park in Perth, new figures show
2
North Muirton Primary School
Rapist attacked young girl at Perth primary school
The Horn owner Kenny Farquharson with the cow he supplied for Channel 4 series Taskmaster
How the cow at A90 cafe The Horn found fame on C4's Taskmaster

Conversation