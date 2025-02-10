Dunkeld’s Niel Gow statue vandalised after 17-year fundraising campaign

Vandals have smashed up a statue honouring one of Dunkeld’s most famous sons.

The Niel Gow statue has become one of the Perthshire town’s most popular landmarks since it was installed in December 2020.

Locals and fans of the legendary fiddler raised up to £30,000 to make it happen following a 17-year campaign.

And the community has taken it to their hearts.

The bronze figure has featured in countless selfies and been draped in scarves, hats and St Johnstone colours over the years.

However, it became the focus of less welcome attention at the weekend when someone snapped the neck of Gow’s fiddle in two.

The breakage was discovered on Sunday morning.

Supporters think it must have happened some time on Saturday.

They have reported the vandalism to the police, and alerted the sculptor.

But they fear the statue will not be fixed in time for this year’s Niel Gow Festival in March.

The annual gathering brings admirers of Gow’s music from all over the world to Dunkeld.

Niel Gow statue is tribute to community

Susanna Thomson from the Niel Gow Festival committee says the culprit must have used a lot of force to snap the neck of the fiddle, which was cast in bronze.

“It’s a real shame,” she said.

“Especially after so many people came together to make the statue happen.”

The statue, by renowned Scottish sculptor David Annand, has stood at the road junction between Birnam and Dunkeld since its arrival in December 2020.

Susanna said visitors can be seen posing beside it for selfies most days.

“It’s on the ground, at people height, so people can interact with it,” she said.

“That’s one of the nice things about it.

“It’s just really disappointing for something like this to have happened, and so close to the festival.”

Show must go on for festival, as police make inquiries

Police have confirmed they are investigating.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Sunday February 9 2025, we received a report of vandalism to a statue near the A923, Dunkeld.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The fundraising campaign for the statue grew out of the Niel Gow Festival, which was founded by Dunkeld fiddler Pete Clark in 2004.

Gow (1727 – 1807) lived in the area his whole life. Robert Burns was a great admirer and a number of his songs were put to Gow’s tunes.

This year’s festival will take place on the weekend of March 21-23.

It will feature a programme of concerts, workshops, sessions and more at venues including Birnam Arts and the Dunkeld Archives.

Go to the website for tickets and other details.