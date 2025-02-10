Dunkeld’s Niel Gow statue vandalised after 17-year fundraising campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunkeld’s Niel Gow statue vandalised after 17-year fundraising campaign

Police are investigating after someone snapped the fiddle on the bronze statue of Niel Gow at the entrance to Dunkeld.

By Morag Lindsay
close up of statue with neck of fiddle snapped off
The neck of the Niel Gow statue's bronze-cast fiddle has been snapped right off. Image: Submitted.

Vandals have smashed up a statue honouring one of Dunkeld’s most famous sons.

The Niel Gow statue has become one of the Perthshire town’s most popular landmarks since it was installed in December 2020.

Locals and fans of the legendary fiddler raised up to £30,000 to make it happen following a 17-year campaign.

And the community has taken it to their hearts.

The bronze figure has featured in countless selfies and been draped in scarves, hats and St Johnstone colours over the years.

Niel Gow statue wearing pale blue scarf
The statue of Niel Gow has been known to sport a snazzy line in knitwear.

However, it became the focus of less welcome attention at the weekend when someone snapped the neck of Gow’s fiddle in two.

The breakage was discovered on Sunday morning.

Supporters think it must have happened some time on Saturday.

They have reported the vandalism to the police, and alerted the sculptor.

Statue holding fiddle, with wooden neck, covered in bronze, snapped off
The vandalism has been reported to police. Image: Supplied.

But they fear the statue will not be fixed in time for this year’s Niel Gow Festival in March.

The annual gathering brings admirers of Gow’s music from all over the world to Dunkeld.

Niel Gow statue is tribute to community

Susanna Thomson from the Niel Gow Festival committee says the culprit must have used a lot of force to snap the neck of the fiddle, which was cast in bronze.

“It’s a real shame,” she said.

“Especially after so many people came together to make the statue happen.”

Sculptor David Annand at work on the Niel Gow memorial statue.
Sculptor David Annand at work on the Niel Gow memorial statue.

The statue, by renowned Scottish sculptor David Annand, has stood at the road junction between Birnam and Dunkeld since its arrival in December 2020.

Susanna said visitors can be seen posing beside it for selfies most days.

“It’s on the ground, at people height, so people can interact with it,” she said.

“That’s one of the nice things about it.

Niel Gow statue on grass with sun and blue sky behind
The Niel Gow statue is a Dunkeld landmark. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s just really disappointing for something like this to have happened, and so close to the festival.”

Show must go on for festival, as police make inquiries

Police have confirmed they are investigating.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Sunday February 9 2025, we received a report of vandalism to a statue near the A923, Dunkeld.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The fundraising campaign for the statue grew out of the Niel Gow Festival, which was founded by Dunkeld fiddler Pete Clark in 2004.

Pete Clark leaning next to bronze statue of Niel Gow holding a fiddle
Pete Clark was one of the key figures in the fundraising campaign.

Gow (1727 – 1807) lived in the area his whole life. Robert Burns was a great admirer and a number of his songs were put to Gow’s tunes.

This year’s festival will take place on the weekend of March 21-23.

It will feature a programme of concerts, workshops, sessions and more at venues including Birnam Arts and the Dunkeld Archives.

Go to the website for tickets and other details.

