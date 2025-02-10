Top-ranked Airbnb in converted train wagon near Dunkeld could be shut by council

A top-ranked Airbnb near Dunkeld could be forced to close after the council began enforcement proceedings.

The former railway wagon in Dungarthill has won rave reviews since opening in July 2019.

The “tiny home” three miles east of the popular Perthshire village has an average rating of 4.95 from 117 tourist reviews.

Its Airbnb listing says it is “one of the most loved homes” on the holiday site.

It adds: “It’s like staying in a giant doll’s house – small but perfectly formed.”

One tourist who stayed last month paid tribute to property manager Muriel Gibson, who also runs a flower business at nearby Dungarthill Walled Garden.

She posted: “Muriel was friendly and sent very clear instructions on how to find the accommodation.

“It has everything you could need, including delicious bread, marmalade and eggs left for breakfast.

“The interior is so cute and the stove kept us incredibly cosy even on frosty January mornings.”

Council begins enforcement proceedings against Dunkeld Airbnb

But Perth and Kinross Council planners aren’t as keen on the £100-a-night wagon.

In December, they began enforcement proceedings because it does not have permission to be used as a short-term let.

This sparked a planning application from owners Archie and Muriel Gibson.

If it is refused, the business will have to shut.

Their planning statement says: “We have been letting the railway wagon to guests for short 2-3 night stays since July 2019.

“This coincided with our taking up residence in the new-build house, the address as above.

“On learning of the new regulatory requirements for letting units in early 2023 we immediately applied to PKC requesting a hospitality licence, unaware at that time that planning permission would be required.

“Guests arrive on foot, by train, bike and by car and have not experienced any transport difficulties that we are aware of.”