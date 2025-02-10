Concerns grow for man, 23, missing from Perth

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing Perth man.

Liam Gillilan was last seen at around 4.15pm on Monday in Sidey Place.

The 23-year-old is described as being 5ft 7ins tall with dark medium-length hair, a dark beard, and moustache.

He was wearing black shorts, white Nike Air trainers and a black and grey Nike hooded top.

Inspector Kris McCall said: “We are growing increasingly worried for the welfare of Liam and would ask that if anyone knows where he is to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2430 of Monday, February 10, 2025.