Perthshire hospital radio heroes collect ‘volunteer groups MBE’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire hospital radio heroes collect ‘volunteer groups MBE’

Caresound Radio started out at Perth Royal Infirmary and now broadcasts to hospitals and care homes across Perthshire, Dundee and Angus

By Morag Lindsay
John Watson receiving award from Stephen Leckie watched by group of people in Perth Civic Hall
Lord Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Stephen Leckie presented CareSound Radio chairman John Watson MBE with the award, watched by supporters Rev Sandy Gunn, Lucy Ferguson and Lorna Niven of Catmoor House, Lorna Birse-Stewart, chair of NHS Tayside and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Alex Cairncross. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The people behind some of the most cherished voices in Perthshire have collected the country’s top award for volunteering.

CareSound Radio broadcasts round the clock to hospital patients and care home residents across Perth and Kinross and beyond.

And now its 36-year success story has been recognised with a King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The honour, created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee, is the equivalent of an MBE for volunteer groups.

CareSound Radio chairman John Watson said the whole team were proud to accept the award, and prouder still of what the service means to its listeners.

John Watson receiving award from Stephen Leckie in Lord Lieutenant regalia
John accepted the award from Lord Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Stephen Leckie on behalf of all the CareSound Radio volunteers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“At the ceremony, I mentioned a letter we’d been sent, which said ‘thank you to all the people at Hospital Radio Perth for cheering up the last three days of my dad’s life’,” he said.

“I think that sums up what we’ve always tried to do.”

Future sounds bright for CareSound Radio

CareSound Radio started out as Hospital Radio PRI in February 1989.

It has since expanded into community hospitals from Crieff to Blairgowrie.

And it’s become essential listening in care homes throughout Perthshire, and as far afield as Broughty Ferry and Kirriemuir.

Group of people at award presentation
Standing, left to right: Colin Sture and Peter Hay of CareSound Radio and Minette McIntosh of Balhousie Care, Lisden, Kirriemuir. Seated, left to right: Listener and Lisden resident Stanley Bertram, Brenda Coutts of Balhousie Care, Lisden and John Watson,chairman of CareSound Radio. Image: Supplied.

CareSound Radio sprinkles snippets of health advice between the music.

It has also provided live commentary for every St Johnstone home game since 1990.

And last year it broadcast 3,300 requests from listeners.

A 37-strong team of volunteers collect these requests and contribute to programmes that are broadcast via the internet, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The station won’t be resting on its laurels now it’s collected its King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Group of people seated in Civic Hall as piper walks into room
Pipe Major Alistair Duthie provided tunes for the CareSound Radio reception. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

John revealed it’s about to launch a new live breakfast show.

And the next goal is an FM transmitter at Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.

Volunteers’ impact is immeasurable

The team were rewarded with a reception at Perth Civic Hall.

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade and Lord Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Stephen Leckie celebrated with volunteers and listeners.

John Watson holding award in group of dignitaries
Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet Caoimhe Wylie, Lord Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Stephen Leckie, Deputy Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Alex Cairncross, John Watson MBE and Provost Xander McDade. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Leckie said: “I was delighted to present CareSound Radio volunteers with their King’s Award for Voluntary Service in recognition of all the outstanding work they do.

“Volunteers provide a unique service, touching the lives of so many when they need it most.

“The impact of their actions is immeasurable but makes such a difference to the lives of many people across Perth and Kinross.”

More from Perth & Kinross

William Joseph Halliday
Perth knifeman who slashed victim’s face open thanks sheriff for not sending him to…
Graeme Bell
Perth triple rapist back in jail after police discover illegal bank account
Betty Black in centre, surrounded by large family group at Louisebrae care home, Perth
Five generations wish Perthshire former nurse a happy 100th birthday
Perth Museum cafe interior
Perth Museum cafe: City institution leads readers' reaction to culture charity's £170k council bailout
Liam Gillilan has been traced. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 23, reported missing from Perth traced
A converted railway wagon in Dungarthill, three miles from Dunkeld.
Top-ranked Airbnb in converted train wagon near Dunkeld could be shut by council
3
close up of statue with neck of fiddle snapped off
Dunkeld's Niel Gow statue vandalised after 17-year fundraising campaign
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Perth killer Robbie Smullen considered for parole AGAIN - just four months after last…
Jess SMith standing in front of Ben Chonzie.
Perthshire Traveller Jess Smith celebrates Scotland's 'weave of cultures' in new book
Jason Clark
Fencer faces jail for 'life-endangering' stamping attack outside Perth pub

Conversation