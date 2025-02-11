Perthshire hospital radio heroes collect ‘volunteer groups MBE’

The people behind some of the most cherished voices in Perthshire have collected the country’s top award for volunteering.

CareSound Radio broadcasts round the clock to hospital patients and care home residents across Perth and Kinross and beyond.

And now its 36-year success story has been recognised with a King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The honour, created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee, is the equivalent of an MBE for volunteer groups.

CareSound Radio chairman John Watson said the whole team were proud to accept the award, and prouder still of what the service means to its listeners.

“At the ceremony, I mentioned a letter we’d been sent, which said ‘thank you to all the people at Hospital Radio Perth for cheering up the last three days of my dad’s life’,” he said.

“I think that sums up what we’ve always tried to do.”

Future sounds bright for CareSound Radio

CareSound Radio started out as Hospital Radio PRI in February 1989.

It has since expanded into community hospitals from Crieff to Blairgowrie.

And it’s become essential listening in care homes throughout Perthshire, and as far afield as Broughty Ferry and Kirriemuir.

CareSound Radio sprinkles snippets of health advice between the music.

It has also provided live commentary for every St Johnstone home game since 1990.

And last year it broadcast 3,300 requests from listeners.

A 37-strong team of volunteers collect these requests and contribute to programmes that are broadcast via the internet, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The station won’t be resting on its laurels now it’s collected its King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

John revealed it’s about to launch a new live breakfast show.

And the next goal is an FM transmitter at Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.

Volunteers’ impact is immeasurable

The team were rewarded with a reception at Perth Civic Hall.

Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade and Lord Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Stephen Leckie celebrated with volunteers and listeners.

Mr Leckie said: “I was delighted to present CareSound Radio volunteers with their King’s Award for Voluntary Service in recognition of all the outstanding work they do.

“Volunteers provide a unique service, touching the lives of so many when they need it most.

“The impact of their actions is immeasurable but makes such a difference to the lives of many people across Perth and Kinross.”