EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney backs fight to save Perthshire libraries

The First Minister says SNP-run Perth and Kinross Council could use additional Holyrood funding to invest in closure-threatened libraries.

By Morag Lindsay
John Swinney at table listening to people seated in front of him
John Swinney pledged his 'firm' support for Save Our Rural Libraries campaigners after meeting them in Birnam. Image: Marion McKinnon Photography.

John Swinney has thrown his weight behind the Perthshire communities fighting to save their libraries from closure.

The First Minister said he “stands firmly” with the Save Our Rural Libraries campaigners.

And he is suggesting Perth and Kinross Council use the funding boost it’s about to receive from the Scottish Government to invest in library services.

It follows a meeting between the Perthshire North MSP and members of the Save Our Rural Libraries campaign.

Supporters in Alyth, Auchterarder, Birnam, Comrie and Scone have joined forces to fight for their libraries’ futures.

Large group of protesters outside Perth Museum
John Swinney has lent his backing to Save Our Rural Libraries campaigners, who protested outside Perth Museum last month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

All five are threatened with the axe as part of a cost-cutting review by Culture Perth and Kinross.

But the charity, which runs the service on behalf of the council, has encountered stiff opposition.

John Swinney: ‘I stand firmly with libraries campaigners’

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Swinney said: “I was pleased to meet with local campaigners and hear first-hand how libraries have made a meaningful difference to their lives.

“I have always been a strong advocate for protecting local services. To that end, I stand firmly with the campaigners in calling for our libraries to remain open and properly funded.”

John Swinney with group of campaigners at Birnam Library
John Swinney with Save Our Rural Libraries campaigners after their meeting in Birnam. Image: Marion McKinnon Photography

Mr Swinney also noted that the Scottish Government’s budget for the upcoming year includes a record funding settlement for local authorities.

SNP-run Perth and Kinross Council will receive a 7.8% increase as part of the package.

And while he made clear that spending choices are “ultimately a matter for local councillors”, Mr Swinney did propose one solution for decision-makers in Perth and Kinross.

“This increased level of financial support from the SNP Government gives councillors the opportunity to invest in the future of library services, thereby ensuring that these cherished local institutions remain accessible to communities across the region,” he suggested.

Campaigners grateful for Swinney support

Perth and Kinross Council asked Culture Perth and Kinross to review the future of its libraries in February 2024.

Toddler in yellow anorak holding 'Save my library' placard
The libraries review has galvanised supporters young and old. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Users are being consulted on alternative ways to provide services.

But opponents say libraries are about much more than borrowing books.

And they warn rural communities can’t afford to lose vital community buildings.

Leaders of the Save Our Rural Libraries campaign delivered a 5,600-name petition to Perth and Kinross Council last month.

It followed a series of protests in affected communities and outside Perth Museum.

Councillor Jack Welch on steps of Perth and Kinross HQ accepting petition from group of people with save our libraries placards
Perth and Kinross councillor Jack Welch accepted the Save Our Rural Libraries petition from campaigners. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Campaign spokeswoman Caroline Wilding said the group was grateful for Mr Swinney’s strong support.

Council responds ahead of budget talks

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: ‘We acknowledge the concerns being raised by Save Our Rural Libraries around the value of libraries to local communities.

“In the current, very challenging financial climate for councils it is necessary to look carefully at the funding available to us and how this can best be used to deliver services to our residents.”

John Swinney with Perth and Kinross council leader Grant Laing and new Perth City North councillor Carol Mair surrounded by activists holding yellow SNP posters
John Swinney joined Perth and Kinross council leader Grant Laing and new Perth City North councillor Carol Mair on the by-election trail last year.

The spokesperson went on: “Preparations for the setting of the Perth and Kinross Council budget for 2025-2026 are currently underway, taking into account a wide range of financial considerations, including the Scottish Government’s budget and funding settlement for the organisation.

“The council will set its budget on February 26, having considered in detail all the relevant issues in this respect.”

