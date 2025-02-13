EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney backs fight to save Perthshire libraries

John Swinney has thrown his weight behind the Perthshire communities fighting to save their libraries from closure.

The First Minister said he “stands firmly” with the Save Our Rural Libraries campaigners.

And he is suggesting Perth and Kinross Council use the funding boost it’s about to receive from the Scottish Government to invest in library services.

It follows a meeting between the Perthshire North MSP and members of the Save Our Rural Libraries campaign.

Supporters in Alyth, Auchterarder, Birnam, Comrie and Scone have joined forces to fight for their libraries’ futures.

All five are threatened with the axe as part of a cost-cutting review by Culture Perth and Kinross.

But the charity, which runs the service on behalf of the council, has encountered stiff opposition.

John Swinney: ‘I stand firmly with libraries campaigners’

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Swinney said: “I was pleased to meet with local campaigners and hear first-hand how libraries have made a meaningful difference to their lives.

“I have always been a strong advocate for protecting local services. To that end, I stand firmly with the campaigners in calling for our libraries to remain open and properly funded.”

Mr Swinney also noted that the Scottish Government’s budget for the upcoming year includes a record funding settlement for local authorities.

SNP-run Perth and Kinross Council will receive a 7.8% increase as part of the package.

And while he made clear that spending choices are “ultimately a matter for local councillors”, Mr Swinney did propose one solution for decision-makers in Perth and Kinross.

“This increased level of financial support from the SNP Government gives councillors the opportunity to invest in the future of library services, thereby ensuring that these cherished local institutions remain accessible to communities across the region,” he suggested.

Campaigners grateful for Swinney support

Perth and Kinross Council asked Culture Perth and Kinross to review the future of its libraries in February 2024.

Users are being consulted on alternative ways to provide services.

But opponents say libraries are about much more than borrowing books.

And they warn rural communities can’t afford to lose vital community buildings.

Leaders of the Save Our Rural Libraries campaign delivered a 5,600-name petition to Perth and Kinross Council last month.

It followed a series of protests in affected communities and outside Perth Museum.

Campaign spokeswoman Caroline Wilding said the group was grateful for Mr Swinney’s strong support.

Council responds ahead of budget talks

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: ‘We acknowledge the concerns being raised by Save Our Rural Libraries around the value of libraries to local communities.

“In the current, very challenging financial climate for councils it is necessary to look carefully at the funding available to us and how this can best be used to deliver services to our residents.”

The spokesperson went on: “Preparations for the setting of the Perth and Kinross Council budget for 2025-2026 are currently underway, taking into account a wide range of financial considerations, including the Scottish Government’s budget and funding settlement for the organisation.

“The council will set its budget on February 26, having considered in detail all the relevant issues in this respect.”