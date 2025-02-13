Meet the real-life Robin Hood turning Perthshire veterans into lorry drivers

A Scottish forces charity with a famous name at its helm is encouraging Perthshire veterans to retrain as lorry drivers.

Fundraiser Robin Hood has joined forces with Perth and Kinross Council and a local driver training school to offer former members of the military a fresh start.

Charity and government funding is available for jobless veterans who want to become HGV lorry drivers.

And Robin, 69, is encouraging local candidates to take up places on the No One Left Behind – Perth project.

The former reservist is chief executive of Dumfries and Galloway-based charity Southwest Scotland RNR.

He raised thousands of pounds – and covered thousands of miles on foot – by carting a quarter-ton statue of a First World War Gordon Highlander soldier around the country.

He also pulled a 15-stone statue of a Second World War soldier on a cart for more than 2,000 miles. That’s despite having two stents fitted after he suffered a heart attack.

Robin started fundraising after his own son struggled to find work when he left the Royal Marines.

Dozens of unemployed veterans have now retrained as HGV drivers with the charity’s help.

And after a string of successes in his own area, Robin says he was thrilled when Perth and Kinross Council offered to get involved.

“Perth and Kinross have been great,” he said.

“They were the first council to offer their support.”

Perthshire veterans set to benefit from Robin Hood charity expansion

Candidates are taught by Almondbank-based Nithcree Training.

Unemployed veterans who live in Perth and Kinross are entitled to full training.

The No One Left Behind – Perth scheme also covers the cost of the test to become an HGV Driver.

Details are available in the Perth Job Centre.

Perth and Kinross Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Bailie Chris Ahern said: “Going back into day-to-day employment after service in the armed forces can be challenging.

“However, projects like this can help ensure veterans are prepared and ready for work.”

Convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, Councillor Eric Drysdale said: “I am very pleased that we’ve been able to link up with Robin Hood and Southwest Scotland RNR to extend this opportunity into Perth and Kinross.”

For more information on free training via the HGV Skills Academy, call Nithcree Training on 01387 256528.