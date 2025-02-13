Meet the real-life Robin Hood turning Perthshire veterans into lorry drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Meet the real-life Robin Hood turning Perthshire veterans into lorry drivers

Military veterans are re-training as HGV drivers, thanks to a partnership between Perth and Kinross Council and this modern-day Robin Hood.

By Morag Lindsay
Robin Hood towing cart with wooden sculpture of soldier on board
Robin Hood has hit the road himself to support his veterans charity. Image: Supplied.

A Scottish forces charity with a famous name at its helm is encouraging Perthshire veterans to retrain as lorry drivers.

Fundraiser Robin Hood has joined forces with Perth and Kinross Council and a local driver training school to offer former members of the military a fresh start.

Charity and government funding is available for jobless veterans who want to become HGV lorry drivers.

And Robin, 69, is encouraging local candidates to take up places on the No One Left Behind – Perth project.

The former reservist is chief executive of Dumfries and Galloway-based charity Southwest Scotland RNR.

He raised thousands of pounds – and covered thousands of miles on foot – by carting a quarter-ton statue of a First World War Gordon Highlander soldier around the country.

He also pulled a 15-stone statue of a Second World War soldier on a cart for more than 2,000 miles. That’s despite having two stents fitted after he suffered a heart attack.

Robin Hood towing cart with life-sized wooden carved soldier
Robin Hood has put his heart and soul into fundraising for his veterans charity. Image: Supplied.

Robin started fundraising after his own son struggled to find work when he left the Royal Marines.

Dozens of unemployed veterans have now retrained as HGV drivers with the charity’s help.

And after a string of successes in his own area, Robin says he was thrilled when Perth and Kinross Council offered to get involved.

“Perth and Kinross have been great,” he said.

“They were the first council to offer their support.”

Perthshire veterans set to benefit from Robin Hood charity expansion

Candidates are taught by Almondbank-based Nithcree Training.

Unemployed veterans who live in Perth and Kinross are entitled to full training.

The No One Left Behind – Perth scheme also covers the cost of the test to become an HGV Driver.

Councillor Chris Ahern in suit and tie.
Councillor Chris Ahern has welcomed the partnership with Robin Hood’s veterans charity. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Details are available in the Perth Job Centre.

Perth and Kinross Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Bailie Chris Ahern said: “Going back into day-to-day employment after service in the armed forces can be challenging.

“However, projects like this can help ensure veterans are prepared and ready for work.”

Convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, Councillor Eric Drysdale said: “I am very pleased that we’ve been able to link up with Robin Hood and Southwest Scotland RNR to extend this opportunity into Perth and Kinross.”

For more information on free training via the HGV Skills Academy, call Nithcree Training on 01387 256528.

More from Perth & Kinross

The solar farm would be built on West Pitnacree Farm, Alyth. Image: Google Street View
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Town-sized solar farm and snack van stay expires
Bill Colley
Closure of Perthshire's New School Butterstone was politically motivated, ex-head tells court
John Swinney at table listening to people seated in front of him
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney backs fight to save Perthshire libraries
The A93 at Meikleour Crossroads.
Tailbacks after crash on A93 Blairgowrie to Perth road
New owners of Queen's View cafe near Pitlochry.
3 brothers from Pitlochry reopen cafe at beauty spot Queen's View
Perth influencer Kirsten Cameron and Aquarius Creative co-founder Amy Moore.
Perth influencer returns for third series of hit TV show
Frances Robertson and Michael Myles
Pair sentenced after Stirling and Dunblane bully dog attacks
Thimblerow car park in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Under-threat Thimblerow is most popular car park in Perth, new figures show
2
North Muirton Primary School
Rapist attacked young girl at Perth primary school
The Horn owner Kenny Farquharson with the cow he supplied for Channel 4 series Taskmaster
How the cow at A90 cafe The Horn found fame on C4's Taskmaster

Conversation