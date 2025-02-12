How the cow at A90 cafe The Horn found fame on C4’s Taskmaster

The life-sized model cow outside Carse of Gowrie restaurant The Horn has found fame on Channel 4 series Taskmaster.

On Monday, the show released a YouTube video spotlighting Linda, the fibreglass design off the A90 used for numerous tasks.

Early in the video, the show’s line producer – Vicky Winter – reveals she contacted The Horn owner Kenny Farquharson about using the cow.

Kenny also runs Horn Imports, selling model animals ranging from cows, sheep and penguins.

Vicky said: “I was looking at the (prop) horse’s head and decided to look at the website to see what else they did.

“I discovered a life-sized cow that milks.

“It was too good to be true so I phoned up ‘Kenny the moo’.”

Co-host and producer of the show, Alex Horne, is then seen speaking to Kenny on the phone.

Kenny, whose family has run the Errol cafe since 1960, is seen standing next to the cow placed on The Horn’s roof.

He said: “We’ve been producing and supplying model milking cows for the last 20 years.

“Our best seller is a fully functioning model milking cow, which has a capacity of 50 litres.

“The prerequisite of the business is that the cows have to look as real as possible.

“They’re made from fibreglass, they’ve got a polyester coating and are fully customisable.

Taskmaster cow supplied by The Horn owner

“The cows are fully functionable milking ladies. If you’re short of milk in the Taskmaster studio, just have a word with them.”

Alex Horne later revealed that the production team filled Linda with milk, but had to remove it all due to the smell.

The video has already been viewed more than 74,000 times.

The clip reveals the cow got its name from former Big Brother housemate Rylan Clark, who called it Linda after his mum.

Lee Mack, Claudia Winkleman and Daisy May Cooper have also used Linda as a prop during the show.

The prop is currently stationed at the Taskmaster: the Live Experience in London, where the public can try out tasks from the series.

Last year, The Horn was transformed into a movie set for a production based on David Vann novel Sukkwan Island.