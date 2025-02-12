How the cow at A90 cafe The Horn found fame on C4’s Taskmaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How the cow at A90 cafe The Horn found fame on C4’s Taskmaster

Linda is a favourite with celebrities including Rylan Clark, who named it after his mum.

By Ben MacDonald
The Horn owner Kenny Farquharson with the cow he supplied for Channel 4 series Taskmaster
The Horn owner Kenny Farquharson appears on the YouTube video. Image: Taskmaster/Channel 4/YouTube

The life-sized model cow outside Carse of Gowrie restaurant The Horn has found fame on Channel 4 series Taskmaster.

On Monday, the show released a YouTube video spotlighting Linda, the fibreglass design off the A90 used for numerous tasks.

Early in the video, the show’s line producer – Vicky Winter – reveals she contacted The Horn owner Kenny Farquharson about using the cow.

Kenny also runs Horn Imports, selling model animals ranging from cows, sheep and penguins.

Vicky said: “I was looking at the (prop) horse’s head and decided to look at the website to see what else they did.

“I discovered a life-sized cow that milks.

“It was too good to be true so I phoned up ‘Kenny the moo’.”

Claudia Winkleman used Linda for one of the tasks. Image: Taskmaster/Channel 4/YouTube

Co-host and producer of the show, Alex Horne, is then seen speaking to Kenny on the phone.

Kenny, whose family has run the Errol cafe since 1960, is seen standing next to the cow placed on The Horn’s roof.

He said: “We’ve been producing and supplying model milking cows for the last 20 years.

“Our best seller is a fully functioning model milking cow, which has a capacity of 50 litres.

The milk bar appears on the clip. Image: Taskmaster/Channel 4/YouTube
Kenny discusses the cow with host Alex Horne. Image: Taskmaster/Channel 4/YouTube

“The prerequisite of the business is that the cows have to look as real as possible.

“They’re made from fibreglass, they’ve got a polyester coating and are fully customisable.

Taskmaster cow supplied by The Horn owner

“The cows are fully functionable milking ladies. If you’re short of milk in the Taskmaster studio, just have a word with them.”

Alex Horne later revealed that the production team filled Linda with milk, but had to remove it all due to the smell.

The video has already been viewed more than 74,000 times.

The clip reveals the cow got its name from former Big Brother housemate Rylan Clark, who called it Linda after his mum.

The cow is named after Rylan Clark’s mum. Image: Taskmaster/Channel 4/YouTube

Lee Mack, Claudia Winkleman and Daisy May Cooper have also used Linda as a prop during the show.

The prop is currently stationed at the Taskmaster: the Live Experience in London, where the public can try out tasks from the series.

Last year, The Horn was transformed into a movie set for a production based on David Vann novel Sukkwan Island.

