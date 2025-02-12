Under-threat Thimblerow is most popular car park in Perth, new figures show

Under-threat Thimblerow is the joint most popular car park in Perth, according to the latest survey figures.

The site which is mooted as the location for a controversial new leisure centre is at 87% capacity during peak times on a Saturday, a new Perth and Kinross Council report has shown.

This is the joint highest percentage usage of any other car park in the city.

The Courier has previously reported that the council’s own figures show Thimblerow operates at nearly 90% capacity during busy periods.

At Christmas, the popular car park was gridlocked with shoppers.

Parking availability in the city centre has been a much-discussed issue amid the huge public backlash to the current plans for a new leisure centre.

The proposals are expected to come before the council again this month after more than 2,300 people signed a petition against the idea which doesn’t feature a dedicated leisure pool.

Council include retail park in spaces figure

The numbers were revealed in an elected members briefing note given to councillors.

The study by the local authority was carried out across two Saturdays in late September and early October.

This figure is broadly similar to the 89% capacity Thimblerow was reported to be operating at in August during peak times.

The only other car park to experience 87% capacity in the results is North Central.

If the council press ahead with their plans, car parking in Perth will be reduced by 335 spaces – including the loss of facilities at Glover Street which is earmarked for 150 homes.

In the latest survey, the local authority say that at peak times car parking in Perth will only stand at 61% capacity without Thimblerow and Glover Street.

However, this includes the 1324 spaces at St Catherine’s Retail Park, outside of the city centre.

Vehicles parked for less than one hour increases

Outgoing strategic lead for economy, development and planning , David Littlejohn, presented the findings to councillors.

The following is based on findings for the entirety of Perth and not solely Thimblerow.

Mr Littlejohn said: “The results of the Saturday duration of stay surveys indicate that the number of vehicles parked for less than one hour has increased from 70% in 2017 to 73% in 2024.

“The number of cars parked for over four hours has remained consistent at 4% between 2017 and 2024.

“Average duration of stay across all areas surveyed in each year has increased from 65 minutes in 2017 to 67 minutes in 2024.

“Removing the capacity of Thimblerow and Perth Leisure Pool car parks – but with the same assumed demand – would result in a maximum occupancy rate of 61% on both weekdays and Saturdays.”

A more extensive data report on the findings is expected later this month.