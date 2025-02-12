Under-threat Thimblerow is most popular car park in Perth, new figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Under-threat Thimblerow is most popular car park in Perth, new figures show

Perth and Kinross Council's new report shows the site mooted for a new leisure centre is at 87% capacity during peak times.

By Sean O'Neil
Thimblerow car park in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Thimblerow car park in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Under-threat Thimblerow is the joint most popular car park in Perth, according to the latest survey figures.

The site which is mooted as the location for a controversial new leisure centre is at 87% capacity during peak times on a Saturday, a new Perth and Kinross Council report has shown.

This is the joint highest percentage usage of any other car park in the city.

The Courier has previously reported that the council’s own figures show Thimblerow operates at nearly 90% capacity during busy periods.

Gridlock at Thimblerow car park in Perth.

At Christmas, the popular car park was gridlocked with shoppers.

Parking availability in the city centre has been a much-discussed issue amid the huge public backlash to the current plans for a new leisure centre.

The proposals are expected to come before the council again this month after more than 2,300 people signed a petition against the idea which doesn’t feature a dedicated leisure pool.

Council include retail park in spaces figure

The numbers were revealed in an elected members briefing note given to councillors.

The study by the local authority was carried out across two Saturdays in late September and early October.

This figure is broadly similar to the 89% capacity Thimblerow was reported to be operating at in August during peak times.

The only other car park to experience 87% capacity in the results is North Central.

Bobby Brian started petition to overturn Thimblerow plan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

If the council press ahead with their plans, car parking in Perth will be reduced by 335 spaces – including the loss of facilities at Glover Street which is earmarked for 150 homes.

In the latest survey, the local authority say that at peak times car parking in Perth will only stand at 61% capacity without Thimblerow and Glover Street.

However, this includes the 1324 spaces at St Catherine’s Retail Park, outside of the city centre.

Vehicles parked for less than one hour increases

Outgoing strategic lead for economy, development and planning , David Littlejohn, presented the findings to councillors.

The following is based on findings for the entirety of Perth and not solely Thimblerow.

Mr Littlejohn said: “The results of the Saturday duration of stay surveys indicate that the number of vehicles parked for less than one hour has increased from 70% in 2017 to 73% in 2024.

David Littlejohn. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The number of cars parked for over four hours has remained consistent at 4% between 2017 and 2024.

“Average duration of stay across all areas surveyed in each year has increased from 65 minutes in 2017 to 67 minutes in 2024.

“Removing the capacity of Thimblerow and Perth Leisure Pool car parks – but with the same assumed demand – would result in a maximum occupancy rate of 61% on both weekdays and Saturdays.”

A more extensive data report on the findings is expected later this month.

