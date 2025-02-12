3 brothers from Pitlochry reopen cafe at beauty spot Queen’s View

Three brothers have reopened a cafe at beauty spot Queen’s View.

Marko, Mate, and Tony Curic have lived and worked in Pitlochry for two years.

The brothers moved to Scotland from Croatia with their families 10 years ago, and they fell in love with the Highland Perthshire town.

They own The Auld Smiddy Inn in Pitlochry and have decided to take on a new venture along the B8019, seven miles away.

The trio reopened the Queen’s View Cafe and Visitor Centre on Wednesday, famed for its stunning Highland location overlooking Loch Tummel.

Marko, 36, told The Courier: “The Queen’s View was just lying empty; it was just looking sad.

“We want to get a little bit more involved in this community and do something more for this place.

“This is something we are doing in The Smiddy as well, not just for it to be a tourist spot for people to pass by but we want to be THE local spot for people to come and enjoy.”

Family-run Pitlochry business opens new venture

The Auld Smiddy and the Queen’s View are run and owned by the brothers and their families.

Marko added: “At the moment, it’s two brothers working at the front and me, with my head chef, Lawrie, in the kitchen at the Queen’s View.

“The response from Pitlochry has just been great.

“Even today, we had lots of locals come today and support us, and it’s really great to see that kind of support.

“That’s the reason we are trying to give it back in the same way.

“My brother Tony worked at a local pub and became a manager so he knew pretty much all of the residents.

“So when we opened The Auld Smiddy two years ago it just became the local place.

“If you want to sit and eat and feel local in Pitlochry, you come to The Smiddy.

“We want to do the same at the Queen’s View.”

‘Exciting’ changes at Queen’s View cafe, say brothers

Marko added that changes to the cafe menu are “exciting.”

Soups and sandwiches, eggs royale, and local venison fennel salami with pesto and rocket will all be served.

The deli shop will feature local produce such as meats, cheeses and homemade cakes.

The Queen’s View closed three years ago and a bid was launched in September 2024 to find a new operator.

It is hoped the visitor centre will reopen in March with a deli and souvenir shop.

During the winter season, the cafe will be open from 9:20am to 4pm.

They hope these hours can be increased in the summer.