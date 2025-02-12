3 brothers from Pitlochry reopen cafe at beauty spot Queen’s View

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 brothers from Pitlochry reopen cafe at beauty spot Queen’s View

The trio already own a pub in Pitlochry.

By Lucy Scarlett
New owners of Queen's View cafe near Pitlochry.
The cafe will be run and managed by Tony Curic, Mate Curic, head chef Lawrie McNeil and Marko Curic. Image: The Queen's View Cafe

Three brothers have reopened a cafe at beauty spot Queen’s View.

Marko, Mate, and Tony Curic have lived and worked in Pitlochry for two years.

The brothers moved to Scotland from Croatia with their families 10 years ago, and they fell in love with the Highland Perthshire town.

They own The Auld Smiddy Inn in Pitlochry and have decided to take on a new venture along the B8019, seven miles away.

The trio reopened the Queen’s View Cafe and Visitor Centre on Wednesday, famed for its stunning Highland location overlooking Loch Tummel.

The café
The cafe has been derelict for three years. Image: The Queen’s View Cafe
Loch Tummel.
The view of Loch Tummel from Queen’s View is considered one of Scotland’s best. Image: Queen’s View Cafe

Marko, 36, told The Courier: “The Queen’s View was just lying empty; it was just looking sad.

“We want to get a little bit more involved in this community and do something more for this place.

“This is something we are doing in The Smiddy as well, not just for it to be a tourist spot for people to pass by but we want to be THE local spot for people to come and enjoy.”

Family-run Pitlochry business opens new venture

The Auld Smiddy and the Queen’s View are run and owned by the brothers and their families.

Marko added: “At the moment, it’s two brothers working at the front and me, with my head chef, Lawrie, in the kitchen at the Queen’s View.

“The response from Pitlochry has just been great.

“Even today, we had lots of locals come today and support us, and it’s really great to see that kind of support.

“That’s the reason we are trying to give it back in the same way.

Crowds gather at reopening.
Crowds gathered for the reopening. Image: The Queen’s View Cafe
The Queen's View Café.
The brothers want to put the tourist spot back on the culinary map. Image: The Queen’s View Café

“My brother Tony worked at a local pub and became a manager so he knew pretty much all of the residents.

“So when we opened The Auld Smiddy two years ago it just became the local place.

“If you want to sit and eat and feel local in Pitlochry, you come to The Smiddy.

“We want to do the same at the Queen’s View.”

‘Exciting’ changes at Queen’s View cafe, say brothers

Marko added that changes to the cafe menu are “exciting.”

Soups and sandwiches, eggs royale, and local venison fennel salami with pesto and rocket will all be served.

The deli shop will feature local produce such as meats, cheeses and homemade cakes.

Selection of food.
Some of the items from the menu. Image: The Queen’s View Café
Cakes.
All cakes are homemade. Image: The Queen’s View Café

The Queen’s View closed three years ago and a bid was launched in September 2024 to find a new operator.

It is hoped the visitor centre will reopen in March with a deli and souvenir shop.

During the winter season, the cafe will be open from 9:20am to 4pm.

They hope these hours can be increased in the summer.

