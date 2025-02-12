Tailbacks building after crash on A93 Blairgowrie to Perth road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tailbacks building after crash on A93 Blairgowrie to Perth road

Emergency services are in attendance.

By Lucy Scarlett
The A93 at Meikleour Crossroads.
The A93 at Meikleour Crossroads. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are facing delays on the Blairgowrie to Perth road after a crash.

Tailbacks are building on the A93 Perth Road at the Meikleour crossroads.

Emergency services are in attendance with drivers warned to avoid the area.

The red line indicates the area affected by delays on the A93 Perth Road. Image: Google Maps

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call from police to assist them at 4:21pm.

“We dispatched two appliances from Blairgowrie which have just arrived.

“We have no further information at this point.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 4.15pm on Wednesday, February 12,  police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A93 near Meikleour.

“The occupants were checked over at the scene and recovery was arranged.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

