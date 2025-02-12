Tailbacks building after crash on A93 Blairgowrie to Perth road

Drivers are facing delays on the Blairgowrie to Perth road after a crash.

Tailbacks are building on the A93 Perth Road at the Meikleour crossroads.

Emergency services are in attendance with drivers warned to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call from police to assist them at 4:21pm.

“We dispatched two appliances from Blairgowrie which have just arrived.

“We have no further information at this point.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 4.15pm on Wednesday, February 12, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A93 near Meikleour.

“The occupants were checked over at the scene and recovery was arranged.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.