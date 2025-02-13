Chance to win incredible £4 million Highland Perthshire home with private jetty and tennis court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chance to win incredible £4 million Highland Perthshire home with private jetty and tennis court

Dundee actor Brian Cox is supporting the online draw.

By Ben MacDonald
Omaze launch Loch Rannoch house competition
The £4 million house at Loch Rannoch is up for grabs. Image: Omaze

A £4 million home in Highland Perthshire is being given away in an online draw.

The stunning four-bedroom house on the shores of Loch Rannoch has a private jetty and a tennis court.

Tickets for the Omaze draw can be bought for as little as £10 for 15 entries.

The winner will also receive £250,000.

Brian Cox backs Omaze Perthshire home draw

Dundee actor Brian Cox is backing the draw, which will help raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

He said: “I’ve been a proud ambassador of Alzheimer’s Research UK for many years, having witnessed first-hand the destruction dementia causes.

“It robbed me of my brother and brother-in-law.

“There are almost one million people living with dementia in the UK.

Brian Cox is the face behind the campaign. Image: Omaze

“If nothing changes, one in two of us will be affected by dementia in our lifetime – either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both.

“I’m thrilled that Alzheimer’s Research UK is partnering with Omaze and the money raised will make a huge difference to their vital work.

“Together, we really can end the heartbreak of dementia.”

Inside Highland Perthshire Omaze draw home

The house offers uninterrupted views of the landscape, including the Black Woods of Rannoch and the Southern Rannoch mountains.

The property is a combination of two cottages that retain plenty of historical character.

The lounge, living and dining rooms all benefit from dual-aspect views.

Features include a vaulted ceiling and oak bookcases in the lounge, and a wood-burnig stove in the dining room.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms.

The lounge. Image: Omaze
The kitchen. Image: Omaze
The dining room. Image: Omaze
A study. Image: Omaze

A summerhouse looks out over the loch and features two stained-glass windows salvaged from St Paul’s Newington Church, Edinburgh.

Outside, there is an all-weather tennis court and a private stone jetty, offering opportunities for fishing and sailing.

Omaze estimates that if the winner decided to keep the property, the £250,000 would cover the running costs of the house for more than five years.

If rented out, a local estate agent reckons it could achieve long-term rental value of between £8,000 and £10,000 per month.

The home also comes with about £160,000 worth of furnishings.

The library. Image: Omaze
One of the bedrooms. Image: Omaze
A bathroom. Image: Omaze
The courtyard. Image: Omaze
A scenic outdoor seating area. Image: Omaze
A firepit. Image: Omaze
The all-weather tennis court. Image: Omaze
The privae jetty. Image: Omaze

Omaze president James Oakes said: “The eventual winner is free to decide what they want to do with the house.

“They can move in and not have to worry about any immediate costs, thanks to the £250,000 settling in money.

“They can rent it out, for additional income; or they can sell up and cash in to become a multimillionaire.

“The choice is entirely theirs.”

The draw for the Loch Rannoch home runs until Sunday March 30.

