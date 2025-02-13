Chance to win incredible £4 million Highland Perthshire home with private jetty and tennis court

A £4 million home in Highland Perthshire is being given away in an online draw.

The stunning four-bedroom house on the shores of Loch Rannoch has a private jetty and a tennis court.

Tickets for the Omaze draw can be bought for as little as £10 for 15 entries.

The winner will also receive £250,000.

Brian Cox backs Omaze Perthshire home draw

Dundee actor Brian Cox is backing the draw, which will help raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

He said: “I’ve been a proud ambassador of Alzheimer’s Research UK for many years, having witnessed first-hand the destruction dementia causes.

“It robbed me of my brother and brother-in-law.

“There are almost one million people living with dementia in the UK.

“If nothing changes, one in two of us will be affected by dementia in our lifetime – either by caring for someone with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both.

“I’m thrilled that Alzheimer’s Research UK is partnering with Omaze and the money raised will make a huge difference to their vital work.

“Together, we really can end the heartbreak of dementia.”

Inside Highland Perthshire Omaze draw home

The house offers uninterrupted views of the landscape, including the Black Woods of Rannoch and the Southern Rannoch mountains.

The property is a combination of two cottages that retain plenty of historical character.

The lounge, living and dining rooms all benefit from dual-aspect views.

Features include a vaulted ceiling and oak bookcases in the lounge, and a wood-burnig stove in the dining room.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms.

A summerhouse looks out over the loch and features two stained-glass windows salvaged from St Paul’s Newington Church, Edinburgh.

Outside, there is an all-weather tennis court and a private stone jetty, offering opportunities for fishing and sailing.

Omaze estimates that if the winner decided to keep the property, the £250,000 would cover the running costs of the house for more than five years.

If rented out, a local estate agent reckons it could achieve long-term rental value of between £8,000 and £10,000 per month.

The home also comes with about £160,000 worth of furnishings.

Omaze president James Oakes said: “The eventual winner is free to decide what they want to do with the house.

“They can move in and not have to worry about any immediate costs, thanks to the £250,000 settling in money.

“They can rent it out, for additional income; or they can sell up and cash in to become a multimillionaire.

“The choice is entirely theirs.”

The draw for the Loch Rannoch home runs until Sunday March 30.