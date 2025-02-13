Alan Cumming DJ set to kick off Pitlochry Theatre festival

Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s new artistic director Alan Cumming will perform a DJ set at the Perthshire venue next weekend.

The US Traitors star is swapping the Pitlochry venue’s stage for its dance floor for one night only.

The event is part of the theatre’s Winter Words Festival, which Cumming is also curating.

He will be DJing in the foyer after his talk with the broadcaster Kirsty Wark on Saturday.

The free event will run from 9pm-midnight.

Organisers are promising hits from now and yesteryear.

And theatre bosses are assuring fans: “Yes, he does take requests.”

Alan Cumming DJ set part of ‘electrifying’ festival line-up

This year’s Winter Words Festival is Alan Cumming’s first big project since being appointed artistic director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

And he has put his stamp all over its “electrifying celebration of Scottish literature”.

The programme will include performances, literary lunches with award-winning chefs, yoga sessions, whisky tasting, and even a 5k run with Chris Carse Wilson, who will be reading from his book Fray along the way.

Festival organisers say tickets are selling fast, with some events already sold out.

Poet and novelist Michael Pedersen says Alan Cumming has “lit a beacon for the future” at Pitlochry.

The Winter Words Festival 2025 runs from February 21- 23.

For tickets and more information, call the Box Office on 01796 484626 or visit the Pitlochry Festival Theatre website.