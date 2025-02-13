Alan Cumming DJ set to kick off Pitlochry Theatre festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Cumming DJ set to kick off Pitlochry Theatre festival

Traitors star Alan Cumming will perform a DJ set - and take requests - as part of the Perthshire theatre's Winter Words Festival

By Morag Lindsay
Alan Cumming performing DJ set
Alan Cumming will perform a DJ set as part of the Winter Words Festival. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s new artistic director Alan Cumming will perform a DJ set at the Perthshire venue next weekend.

The US Traitors star is swapping the Pitlochry venue’s stage for its dance floor for one night only.

The event is part of the theatre’s Winter Words Festival, which Cumming is also curating.

He will be DJing in the foyer after his talk with the broadcaster Kirsty Wark on Saturday.

The free event will run from 9pm-midnight.

Alan Cumming arms outstretched in check shirt outside Pitlochry festival theatre
Artistic director – and DJ – Alan Cumming outside Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Marieke McBean

Organisers are promising hits from now and yesteryear.

And theatre bosses are assuring fans: “Yes, he does take requests.”

Alan Cumming DJ set part of ‘electrifying’ festival line-up

This year’s Winter Words Festival is Alan Cumming’s first big project since being appointed artistic director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

And he has put his stamp all over its “electrifying celebration of Scottish literature”.

The programme will include performances, literary lunches with award-winning chefs, yoga sessions, whisky tasting, and even a 5k run with Chris Carse Wilson, who will be reading from his book Fray along the way.

Collection of photos of people taking part in Winter Words Festival at Pitlochry
Some of the stars of this year’s Winter Words Festival. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Festival organisers say tickets are selling fast, with some events already sold out.

Poet and novelist Michael Pedersen says Alan Cumming has “lit a beacon for the future” at Pitlochry.

The Winter Words Festival 2025 runs from February 21- 23.

For tickets and more information, call the Box Office on 01796 484626 or visit the Pitlochry Festival Theatre website.

