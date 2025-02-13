Perth hotel to star on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed

The Lovat Hotel in Perth will star in Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

The reality TV show sees B&B owners throw open their doors and take turns to stay at each other’s accommodation in a competition to be crowned best hosts.

The Lovat Hotel, on Glasgow Road, will be the final visit of next week’s shows, which air each weekday from Monday.

Managers Sarah Lownie and Sharmin Hossain will host their competitors at the three-star 35-room hostelry hoping to win the overall prize.

A preview suggests one of the guests finds a fault with their facilities.

It adds: “Tension between the B&Bers mounts during a visit to a museum, and the breakfast set-up confuses everyone and leaves Sharmin and Sarah with some difficult-to-swallow scores in their feedback.”

The Lovat Hotel episode will air on Channel 4 on Thursday February 20 at 5pm.

Several Tayside and Fife hotels star on Four in a Bed

A host of venues across the region have appeared on the Channel 4 series in recent years.

Most recently, in November 2024 a Fife hotel claimed the top prize.

The Laurel Bank in Markinch won the show after wowing competitors with its breakfast.

Hazeldene Guest House in Perth won its run of episodes in October 2021.

Celebrity hotspot Taypark House in Dundee starred in 2023 and finished second.

The Perth Road hotel welcomed Hollywood A-lister Ewan McGregor the following year.