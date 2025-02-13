Perth hotel to star on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth hotel to star on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed

The show's preview says the episode will feature a tense visit to a museum.

By Lucy Scarlett
The Lovat Hotel on Glasgow Road, Perth.
The Lovat Hotel is on Perth's Glasgow Road. Image: Google Maps

The Lovat Hotel in Perth will star in Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

The reality TV show sees B&B owners throw open their doors and take turns to stay at each other’s accommodation in a competition to be crowned best hosts.

The Lovat Hotel, on Glasgow Road, will be the final visit of next week’s shows, which air each weekday from Monday.

Managers Sarah Lownie and Sharmin Hossain will host their competitors at the three-star 35-room hostelry hoping to win the overall prize.

A preview suggests one of the guests finds a fault with their facilities.

It adds: “Tension between the B&Bers mounts during a visit to a museum, and the breakfast set-up confuses everyone and leaves Sharmin and Sarah with some difficult-to-swallow scores in their feedback.”

The Lovat Hotel episode will air on Channel 4 on Thursday February 20 at 5pm.

Several Tayside and Fife hotels star on Four in a Bed

A host of venues across the region have appeared on the Channel 4 series in recent years.

Most recently, in November 2024 a Fife hotel claimed the top prize.

The Laurel Bank in Markinch won the show after wowing competitors with its breakfast.

Laurel Bank Hotel. Image: Laurel Bank Hotel

Hazeldene Guest House in Perth won its run of episodes in October 2021.

Celebrity hotspot Taypark House in Dundee starred in 2023 and finished second.

The Perth Road hotel welcomed Hollywood A-lister Ewan McGregor the following year.

Conversation