Work on ‘much-loved’ Blairgowrie footbridge delayed after being shut for 16 months

No progress has been made to repair a “much-loved” Blairgowrie footbridge after it was damaged during a storm in 2023.

Keathbank footbridge was closed after it suffered damage during Storm Babet in October 2023.

The crossing links Blairgowrie and Rattray over the River Ericht and is a popular route for walkers.

Perth and Kinross Council originally said repairs to the bridge would take place towards the end of 2024 and be completed in time for Christmas.

Work is yet to begin and calls are now being made for action.

‘Nothing has progressed’ on Ericht bridge, says local councillor

Blairgowrie and Glens Councillor Caroline Shiers said: “Despite being advised that work would be completed before Christmas, nothing has progressed.

“I have been advised permissions are being secured to allow the work to be undertaken.

“This has been ongoing for well over a year, with the original damage to the bridge happening during Storm Babet.

“I have asked PKC officers to update the local councillors and the wider public.

“The footbridge over the River Ericht is a much-loved bridge and a popular circular route for so many.

“It is important this work is done soon as we head into spring and the route becomes even busier.

“I hope that this work can finally be undertaken and the bridge repaired to be enjoyed for a long time to come.”

Blairgowrie footbridge repairs ‘more complicated than anticipated’

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Following damage to the Keathbank Bridge in Blairgowrie when the structure was struck by debris, the council has been working with engineers to design suitable repairs.

“While work was initially planned to commence in late 2024, some parts of the design have proved to be more complicated than initially anticipated.

“This is currently being resolved. However, as a result it has unfortunately been necessary to delay the start date.

“The repairs will go ahead once all relevant permissions and approvals are in place.

“Local elected members and community organisations have been advised of these delays and we will continue to keep them informed.

“We are looking to begin the repairs as soon as the designs have been completed and approved.

“During the works, arrangements will be in place to prevent unauthorised access to the bridge, and a diversion will be operational via Balmoral Road, Boat Brae, and onto the Riverside via Lower Mill Street, and vice versa from Oakbank Mill.

“Signs advising of the closure for repairs will also be installed at either end of the bridge.”

Elsewhere in Blairgowrie, The Old Cross Inn and Restaurant has been taken over by a young trio.