Wasted Degrees returning to Pitlochry as brewery and tap room approved

Councillors have approved plans for a new brewery and tap room in Pitlochry.

The brothers behind Wasted Degrees Brewing are hoping to return to the Perthshire town in 2026.

Jack and Conall Low started the brewing business in their parents’ Pitlochry garage in 2016.

They have been based at nearby Blair Atholl since 2019.

But Wasted Degrees’ rapid expansion means they’re looking for bigger premises.

And the new woodland site to the south of Ferry Road, Pitlochry, will open up space for a brewery, taproom and outdoor seating area.

The plans were approved by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

Jack Low addressed the meeting and welcomed the councillors’ unanimous decision.

Speaking to The Courier afterwards, he said the aim was to break ground at the Pitlochry site in late summer, and hopefully open by next spring.

“We’ve already taken on a new full-time member of staff to help with our growth plan,” he said.

“And ultimately we’re looking at something like a dozen new jobs in Pitlochry, from skilled manufacturing to hospitality.”

Success at second attempt for Wasted Degrees Pitlochry application

This is the second time Perth and Kinross councillors have approved the plans.

Permission was granted last June.

But that decision was overturned in a judicial review.

The Court of Session ruled Perth and Kinross had failed to assess the likely impact on ancient woodland.

Planners re-examined the application and recommended councillors approve it for a second time.

They said the project would result in the loss of 12 living trees. But some of those are diseased and three will be planted for every tree lost.

Councillors also considered objections about the impact on the neighbouring Bobbin Mill Gypsy Traveller site.

Opponents branded the idea “a recipe for disaster” and said encouraging drinking in the vicinity of Gypsy Travellers’ homes would put people at risk of harassment.

The council received six objections and 22 letters of support.

Supporters said Wasted Degrees Brewing would be an asset to Pitlochry.

Mr Low told councillors the team were aiming to enhance the area and bring a significant manufacturing business and jobs to the town.

“I’m pleased to say we have the vast majority of our local community – in fact, I would say, all but six people – on our side with this project,” he said.