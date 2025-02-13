Wasted Degrees returning to Pitlochry as brewery and tap room approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Wasted Degrees returning to Pitlochry as brewery and tap room approved

Brothers Jack and Conal Low say their brewery plans will bring jobs to the Perthshire town they grew up in.

By Morag Lindsay
Brothers behind Wasted Degrees Brewing Conall and Jack.
Brothers Conall and Jack Low's plans to bring Wasted Degrees Brewing back to Pitlochry took a step forward this week. Image: Wasted Degrees Brewing

Councillors have approved plans for a new brewery and tap room in Pitlochry.

The brothers behind Wasted Degrees Brewing are hoping to return to the Perthshire town in 2026.

Jack and Conall Low started the brewing business in their parents’ Pitlochry garage in 2016.

They have been based at nearby Blair Atholl since 2019.

But Wasted Degrees’ rapid expansion means they’re looking for bigger premises.

And the new woodland site to the south of Ferry Road, Pitlochry, will open up space for a brewery, taproom and outdoor seating area.

The plans were approved by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

A man dragging a tank of beer behind him outside Wasted Degrees Brewing.
Wasted Degrees is returning to Pitlochry from Blair Atholl. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Jack Low addressed the meeting and welcomed the councillors’ unanimous decision.

Speaking to The Courier afterwards, he said the aim was to break ground at the Pitlochry site in late summer, and hopefully open by next spring.

“We’ve already taken on a new full-time member of staff to help with our growth plan,” he said.

“And ultimately we’re looking at something like a dozen new jobs in Pitlochry, from skilled manufacturing to hospitality.”

Success at second attempt for Wasted Degrees Pitlochry application

This is the second time Perth and Kinross councillors have approved the plans.

Permission was granted last June.

But that decision was overturned in a judicial review.

Jack Low of Wasted Degrees Brewing.
Jack Low addressed the council meeting. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Court of Session ruled Perth and Kinross had failed to assess the likely impact on ancient woodland.

Planners re-examined the application and recommended councillors approve it for a second time.

They said the project would result in the loss of 12 living trees. But some of those are diseased and three will be planted for every tree lost.

Councillors also considered objections about the impact on the neighbouring Bobbin Mill Gypsy Traveller site.

Opponents branded the idea “a recipe for disaster” and said encouraging drinking in the vicinity of Gypsy Travellers’ homes would put people at risk of harassment.

cans of Wasted Degrees lager on production line.
Wasted Degrees is bringing production back to Pitochry.

The council received six objections and 22 letters of support.

Supporters said Wasted Degrees Brewing would be an asset to Pitlochry.

Mr Low told councillors the team were aiming to enhance the area and bring a significant manufacturing business and jobs to the town.

“I’m pleased to say we have the vast majority of our local community – in fact, I would say, all but six people – on our side with this project,” he said.

Conversation