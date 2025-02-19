New Muirton film celebrates Perth council estate and its lost way of life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Muirton film celebrates Perth council estate and its lost way of life

The pair behind the popular Once Upon A Time in the Muirton podcast have joined forces with locals on a new documentary

By Morag Lindsay
Steven Duncan and Barney Black at their film premier, standing in front of audience of former Muirton residents at Perth art gallery
Once Upon A Time In The Muirton podcasters Steven Duncan and Barney Black at their film premier. Image: Roben Antoniewicz Photography.

A new film celebrates 70 years of life on Perth’s legendary Muirton council estate.

Once Upon A Time In The Muirton tells the story of the scheme through the memories of the people who lived there prior to its demolition in the early 2000s.

It’s fronted by Perth podcasters Steven Duncan and Barney Black.

The pair launched their popular Once Upon A Time In The Muirton podcast in 2021.

They have since interviewed dozens of former neighbours. And the podcast has grown from a pet project into a fond and funny social history of the estate where they grew up.

The film expands on its success, providing an honest and uplifting look back at a lost way of life.

An aerial view of Muirton Park and the surrounding area in the 1960s.
An aerial view of the old Muirton estate, including St Johnstone’s Muirton Park ground, in the 1960s. Image: DC Thomson.

Barney, who grew up in Ainslie Gardens, said: “There is a richness and depth to the stories that we’ve heard over the years.

“And these shared memories mean so much to people who lived in Muirton – including me and Dunks.

“We were determined to do it real justice and to ensure the voices of the people shone through the politics and decisions of the time.”

Film depicts Muirton ‘community and companionship’

Built in the 1930s, the old Muirton was a thriving community for decades.

Barney and Steven spoke to some of the first families to move onto the estate.

Back then, its big, roomy homes and wide, tree-lined avenues were things to be prized.

But by the mid-1980s, it had been officially classified as a “scheme of deprivation”.

Kevin Stewart MSP planting tree in front of large group of people and new two storey housing on modern-day Muirton estate, Perth
Then Housing Minister Kevin Stewart MSP planted a tree to celebrate the regeneration of the Muirton area in 2019. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The film doesn’t shy away from the poverty that was present in many people’s lives.

This was a place of rag-and-bone men, frozen pipes, and borrowing from the neighbour across the close when the housekeeping money ran dry.

But it also presents the Muirton as a lively, multicultural community which was as close-knit as they come.

The death knell sounded for the estate in the 1990s when the decision was taken to demolish the tenements and replace them with a new style of homes.

The £52.5 million Muirton regeneration project took 12 years to complete.

But by 2020, the new estate was already languishing among the 10% most deprived areas in Scotland.

Steven, who grew up in Malvina Place, questions whether the policy-makers’ new mantra of “back and front doors, double glazing and some trees” is any better than the model it replaced.

Steven Duncan and Barney Black smiling at Perth Art Gallery film premier
Steven Duncan and Barney Black at the premier of the Once Upon A Time In The Muirton film. Image: Roben Antoniewicz Photography.

“It’s not about the houses, the bricks, the mortar – it’s about the people in them,” he says in the film.

“It’s about the lives they live and the way that they connect.

“Our experience is that the people in Muirton had a sense of community spirit and a companionship that still holds relationships together today.”

Auld Muirton bairns enjoy film premier

Culture Perth and Kinross helped Steven and Barney put on an 2022 exhibition at North Inch Community Library in 2022.

It also awarded a £3000 grant fund to produce a short documentary, with the assistance of local film maker, David Gillan.

And the film had its world premier at Perth Art Gallery in front of an audience of more than 80 “auld Muirton bairns”.

Steven and Barney say they’re particularly grateful to Robin Patel, formerly of Culture Perth and Kinross, who encouraged them to turn the podcast into the film.

You can watch it for yourself here.

Conversation