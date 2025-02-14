Crieff residents demand Drummond Arms re-think

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff residents demand Drummond Arms re-think

Crieff Community Council says locals don't want affordable housing built on the site of the town-centre eyesore

By Morag Lindsay
Drummond Arms hotel covered in scaffolding
The fate of Crieff's doomed Drummond Arms Hotel was discussed at a meeting in the town. Image: DC Thomson.

Crieff locals are urging council bosses to halt plans for housing on the site of the Drummond Arms Hotel.

Dozens of people attended a public meeting to discuss the Drummond Arms’ fate this week.

It comes after Perth and Kinross stepped in to buy the crumbling hotel and demolish it.

The council has set aside £3m for the demolition.

And it says it’s pressing ahead with plans to build affordable homes in its place.

But that’s angered Crieff locals, who say they were not consulted.

Drummond Arms exterior, with boarded up windows, scaffolding, damp walls and greenery growing from brickwork
Crieff critics say they don’t want housing built on the site of the Drummond Arms. Image: DC Thomson

Crieff Community Council chairman Brian Wilton said more than 100 people attended Wednesday’s talks.

And he added: “The consensus was that housing is not appropriate for such an iconic site.”

The council says it understands Crieff residents have “strong feelings”, but insists it is proceeding with its plans.

Mr Wilton said locals suggested a range of alternative uses, including open space, an arts venue, and free parking.

And he urged the council to take the views of local people on board.

Drummond Arms, covered in scaffolding
The council says the Drummond Arms Hotel’s condition is worsening. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I think they (the council) will get the message that they really can’t just ride into town and dictate that this is going to be a housing site without talking to the community,” he said.

Council responds to Drummond Arms meeting

Perth and Kinross Council discussed the fate of the Drummond Arms site last week.

Councillors were told the demolition plans are proceeding “with haste”.

And a Dangerous Building Notice served on the doomed hotel at the end of October has now been extended to other parts of the property.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council stepped in after previous community attempts to save the Drummond Arms failed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council took ownership of the town centre eyesore from Drummond Arms Regeneration Ltd (DARL).

The community group asked the council to step in last year after it ran out of money to restore the building.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson told The Courier: “We understand the strong feelings many people have about the Drummond Arms.

“When the council was asked to take ownership it had lain empty for 18 years and is in a dangerous condition with its roof beyond repair.

“Because of this a Dangerous Building Notice has been served and we are proceeding with plans for addressing the dangerous buildings notice and seeking approval for full demolition and the creation of much-needed affordable housing on the site.”

