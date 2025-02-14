Crieff residents demand Drummond Arms re-think

Crieff locals are urging council bosses to halt plans for housing on the site of the Drummond Arms Hotel.

Dozens of people attended a public meeting to discuss the Drummond Arms’ fate this week.

It comes after Perth and Kinross stepped in to buy the crumbling hotel and demolish it.

The council has set aside £3m for the demolition.

And it says it’s pressing ahead with plans to build affordable homes in its place.

But that’s angered Crieff locals, who say they were not consulted.

Crieff Community Council chairman Brian Wilton said more than 100 people attended Wednesday’s talks.

And he added: “The consensus was that housing is not appropriate for such an iconic site.”

The council says it understands Crieff residents have “strong feelings”, but insists it is proceeding with its plans.

Mr Wilton said locals suggested a range of alternative uses, including open space, an arts venue, and free parking.

And he urged the council to take the views of local people on board.

“I think they (the council) will get the message that they really can’t just ride into town and dictate that this is going to be a housing site without talking to the community,” he said.

Council responds to Drummond Arms meeting

Perth and Kinross Council discussed the fate of the Drummond Arms site last week.

Councillors were told the demolition plans are proceeding “with haste”.

And a Dangerous Building Notice served on the doomed hotel at the end of October has now been extended to other parts of the property.

Perth and Kinross Council took ownership of the town centre eyesore from Drummond Arms Regeneration Ltd (DARL).

The community group asked the council to step in last year after it ran out of money to restore the building.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson told The Courier: “We understand the strong feelings many people have about the Drummond Arms.

“When the council was asked to take ownership it had lain empty for 18 years and is in a dangerous condition with its roof beyond repair.

“Because of this a Dangerous Building Notice has been served and we are proceeding with plans for addressing the dangerous buildings notice and seeking approval for full demolition and the creation of much-needed affordable housing on the site.”