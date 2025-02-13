Kinross man, 47, accused of attempted murder after High Street incident leaves man in hospital

A Kinross man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder after an incident in the town last weekend.

Police were alerted to a disturbance at the High Street at around 6.50pm on Sunday.

An 80-year-old man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Police sealed off a property in the area as they investigated the incident.

Kinross man Donald Sandilands, 47, appeared in private at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He faces three charges, with the first accusing him of an assault causing severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life. This is summarised as an attempted murder.

Sandilands was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He is expected to reappear in court next week.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.50pm on Sunday, 9 February, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the High Street area of Kinross.

“Emergency services attended and an 80-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The incident was contained and there was no risk to the wider public.”