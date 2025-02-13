Kinross man, 47, accused of attempted murder after High Street incident leaves man in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kinross man, 47, accused of attempted murder after High Street incident leaves man in hospital

Police sealed off a property in the area after the disturbance.

By Stephen Eighteen
Kinross High Street
The incident happened on Kinross High Street. Image: Google Street View

A Kinross man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder after an incident in the town last weekend.

Police were alerted to a disturbance at the High Street at around 6.50pm on Sunday.

An 80-year-old man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Police sealed off a property in the area as they investigated the incident.

Kinross man Donald Sandilands, 47, appeared in private at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He faces three charges, with the first accusing him of an assault causing severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life. This is summarised as an attempted murder.

Sandilands was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He is expected to reappear in court next week.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.50pm on Sunday, 9 February, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the High Street area of Kinross.

“Emergency services attended and an 80-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The incident was contained and there was no risk to the wider public.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Brothers behind Wasted Degrees Brewing Conall and Jack.
Wasted Degrees returning to Pitlochry as brewery and tap room approved
The Lovat Hotel on Glasgow Road, Perth.
Perth hotel to star on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed
Andrew Dewar-McCabe
Driver guilty of causing 'much-loved' Perthshire grandmother's death
Keathbank footbridge.
Work on 'much-loved' Blairgowrie footbridge delayed after being shut for 16 months
Alan Cumming performing DJ set
Alan Cumming DJ set to kick off Pitlochry Theatre festival
Omaze launch Loch Rannoch house competition
Chance to win incredible £4 million Highland Perthshire home with private jetty and tennis…
The solar farm would be built on West Pitnacree Farm, Alyth. Image: Google Street View
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Town-sized solar farm and snack van stay expires
Bill Colley
Closure of Perthshire's New School Butterstone was politically motivated, ex-head tells court
Robin Hood towing cart with wooden sculpture of soldier on board
Meet the real-life Robin Hood turning Perthshire veterans into lorry drivers
John Swinney at table listening to people seated in front of him
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney backs fight to save Perthshire libraries