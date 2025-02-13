Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man on council site in Perth

A police probe has been launched into the death of a man on a council site in Perth.

Emergency services were called to Friarton Road shortly after 3pm on Thursday.

Police say the death is currently being treated as unexplained and the man’s family have been informed.

A spokesperson said: “Around 3.20pm on Thursday, February 13, police received a report a man had died on Friarton Road, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and the death is being treated as unexplained.

“The man’s family has been informed and enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Emergency services attended Friarton earlier today to respond to a medical incident.

“We cannot provide any additional personal information.”