34-mile diversion for 6 weeks on Alyth to Blairgowrie road due to 600m of gas works

The A926 will be closed for six weeks.

By Lucy Scarlett
The Halfway House junction on the A926 between Blairgowrie and Alyth.
The main road will be shut at the Halfway House junction. Image: Google Street View

A 34-mile diversion will be in place for six weeks due to 600 metres of emergency gas repairs on the main road linking Alyth to Blairgowrie.

The A926 is to shut between the Halfway House junction and Pictfield from 9.30am on Monday February 17.

There will also be no access to the Aberbothrie road from Halfway House during this period.

It follows a temporary closure of the A926 last week for an emergency repair to the gas main.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Further investigation has revealed that an entire 600-metre length of the gas main needs to be replaced.

“Due to its location in the middle of the road, it would be dangerous to operate a contraflow system while engineers are working.

“We appreciate the inconvenience this will cause for many motorists but these works by SGN are vital for ensuring the safety and reliability of the gas supply.

“As the local authority, we will be looking to bring forward any other works scheduled for this road so they can happen concurrently, reducing inconvenience for motorists.

“Diversions will be put in place, and there will be changes to public transport to assist commuters during this period.”

Blairgowrie to Alyth bus services disrupted due to road closure

The council’s recommended diversion for bus services is via Alyth, Meigle, Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie.

This 34-mile route would also be the logical diversion for cars and other private vehicles.

The 34-mile diversion during the closure of the A926 between the Halfway House junction and Pictfield. Image: Google Maps

Locals have been warned the 57/57A buses will not run between Alyth, New Alyth and Rattray.

Passengers from Rattray can access these buses from Blairgowrie Wellmeadow during the expected six-week duration of the works.

Stagecoach.
The 57 bus route will be affected. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The 6.35am bus from Alyth to Perth will now start from Rattray Cross at 6.48am instead.

Passengers from Alyth and New Alyth will be linked to service 57/57A at Meigle by a shuttle bus.

A reduced timetable will be in place and can be obtained from a driver or at bus stops.

No shuttle services will operate late evening or on Sundays.

Conversation