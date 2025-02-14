Destiny Bridge walkers make history in first public journeys over new Tay crossing

Perth’s Destiny Bridge welcomed its first travellers on Friday as dozens of people jumped at the chance to walk across it.

The new crossing over the River Tay is a key part of the £150 million Cross Tay Link Road.

Both are due to open to the public next month.

But in advance of the official launch, locals were given the chance to walk over — and inside — the bridge.

Hundreds of tickets for the two-day event sold out within a couple of hours.

And on Friday, the first pedestrians walked into the history books.

Morag Ritchie was at the front of the queue.

She lives at Luncarty, where she has watched the project progress over many years.

And she’s delighted with the results.

“Obviously there’s been some disruption for locals – traffic queues and roadworks and things,” said Morag.

“But when you see the job they’ve done, it’s just marvellous.”

Morag added: “I’ve got family and friends in Scone.

“You can practically see their houses from mine.

“And now we’ll be able to get across the bridge in minutes instead of driving through Perth, which can take ages.”

Morag’s companion Val Riddell, from Perth, is also looking forward to using the road — and its accompanying green path network.

“It’s going to be great for dog walks,” she said.

“It’s going to make such a difference for locals.”

Destiny Bridge walk was Valentine’s Day treat

Stanley couple Edwin and Lesley McNaughton-Wells stopped for a selfie on their walk across Destiny Bridge.

“You’ve got to treat a girl on Valentine’s Day,” Edwin laughed.

Both are keen cyclists and say the new paths will open up a whole new territory for them too.

And Gordon Hay travelled from his home in Kinrossie to be on one of the first tours.

“I’m very impressed with the work they’ve done,” he said.

“This will be a much quicker way for me to get to Inveralmond.

“It can take me half an hour going through Perth. Now I can be there in five minutes.”

A second round of ticket-only tours are taking place on Saturday.

Visitors will enjoy a short film on the project itself, a guided tour through the middle of the structure — usually closed off to the public — and a leisurely stroll over the bridge itself.

All of the money from the £5 ticket sales is going to YMCA Perth to help its work with young people.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing was there too, along with deputy leader Eric Drysdale and William, Viscount Stormont, son of current Lord Mansfield of Scone.

Mr Laing said it was great to see so many people enthusing about the bridge.

“It’s been a construction site for a while,” he added.

“There’s been a lot of disruption, and we’d really like to thank all of them for their forbearance.”

Work set to start on Perth’s next major road-building project

First Minister John Swinney will officially open Destiny Bridge and the Cross Tay Link Road on March 31.

The project has involved the construction of 6km of new carriageway linking the A9 to the A93 and A94 north of Perth.

It’s the biggest infrastructure project ever carried out in Perth and Kinross.

And it’s intended to reduce air pollution in the city centre, as well as improving journey times to and from east Perthshire.

It has been led by Perth and Kinross Council, with a £40m contribution from the Scottish Government.

And its completion will coincide with the beginning of the next major road-building project in the area.

Plans for the Bertha Park Link Road, which will connect with the A9 and the Cross Tay Link Road, were approved this week.

The 1.4km route will serve the fast-growing Bertha Park area, and is intended to ease congestion at the Inveralmond roundabout.