Destiny Bridge walkers make history in first public journeys over new Tay crossing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Destiny Bridge walkers make history in first public journeys over new Tay crossing

Hundreds of people are enjoying the chance to walk over Destiny Bridge before Perth's £150m Cross Tay Link Road opens next month.

By Morag Lindsay
Couple wrapped up in anoraks posing for selfie on Destiny Bridge
Edwin and Lesley McNaughton-Wells from Stanley stopped for a selfie on their Destiny Bridge crossing. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Perth’s Destiny Bridge welcomed its first travellers on Friday as dozens of people jumped at the chance to walk across it.

The new crossing over the River Tay is a key part of the £150 million Cross Tay Link Road.

Both are due to open to the public next month.

But in advance of the official launch, locals were given the chance to walk over — and inside — the bridge.

Hundreds of tickets for the two-day event sold out within a couple of hours.

And on Friday, the first pedestrians walked into the history books.

Morag Ritchie and Val Riddell walking across Destiny Bridge with group of people behind them
Morag Ritchie and Val Riddell walked into the history books on Destiny Bridge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Morag Ritchie was at the front of the queue.

She lives at Luncarty, where she has watched the project progress over many years.

And she’s delighted with the results.

“Obviously there’s been some disruption for locals – traffic queues and roadworks and things,” said Morag.

“But when you see the job they’ve done, it’s just marvellous.”

Aerial view of Cross Tay Link Road, from A9 with bridge over Tay and road stretching eastwards through countryside
The Cross Tay Link Road is opening next month. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project.

Morag added: “I’ve got family and friends in Scone.

“You can practically see their houses from mine.

“And now we’ll be able to get across the bridge in minutes instead of driving through Perth, which can take ages.”

Morag’s companion Val Riddell, from Perth, is also looking forward to using the road — and its accompanying green path network.

Val Riddell and Morag Ritchie walking across Destiny Bridge with River Tay in background
Val and Morag enjoyed a new view of the River Tay. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“It’s going to be great for dog walks,” she said.

“It’s going to make such a difference for locals.”

Destiny Bridge walk was Valentine’s Day treat

Stanley couple Edwin and Lesley McNaughton-Wells stopped for a selfie on their walk across Destiny Bridge.

“You’ve got to treat a girl on Valentine’s Day,” Edwin laughed.

Both are keen cyclists and say the new paths will open up a whole new territory for them too.

And Gordon Hay travelled from his home in Kinrossie to be on one of the first tours.

Gordon hay smiling in anorak and scarf on Destiny Bridge
Gordon Hay spoke to The Courier on his walk over Destiny Bridge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I’m very impressed with the work they’ve done,” he said.

“This will be a much quicker way for me to get to Inveralmond.

“It can take me half an hour going through Perth. Now I can be there in five minutes.”

A second round of ticket-only tours are taking place on Saturday.

Visitors will enjoy a short film on the project itself, a guided tour through the middle of the structure — usually closed off to the public — and a leisurely stroll over the bridge itself.

drone image of Destiny Bridge across River Tay
Destiny Bridge is due to welcome drivers too next month. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project

All of the money from the £5 ticket sales is going to YMCA Perth to help its work with young people.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing was there too, along with deputy leader Eric Drysdale and William, Viscount Stormont, son of current Lord Mansfield of Scone.

Mr Laing said it was great to see so many people enthusing about the bridge.

William Viscount Stormont, Grant Laing and Eric Drysdale walking across Destiny Bridge
William, Viscount Stormont, Grant Laing and Eric Drysdale at the Destiny Bridge walk. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“It’s been a construction site for a while,” he added.

“There’s been a lot of disruption, and we’d really like to thank all of them for their forbearance.”

Work set to start on Perth’s next major road-building project

First Minister John Swinney will officially open Destiny Bridge and the Cross Tay Link Road on March 31.

The project has involved the construction of 6km of new carriageway linking the A9 to the A93 and A94 north of Perth.

Drone view of A9 interchange, Destiny Bridge over River Tay and Cross Tay Link Road stretching through countryside to the east
Cross Tay Link Road and Destiny Bridge will connect the A9 with east Perthshire and take traffic out of Perth. Image: Cross Tay Link Road Project

It’s the biggest infrastructure project ever carried out in Perth and Kinross.

And it’s intended to reduce air pollution in the city centre, as well as improving journey times to and from east Perthshire.

It has been led by Perth and Kinross Council, with a £40m contribution from the Scottish Government.

And its completion will coincide with the beginning of the next major road-building project in the area.

Plans for the Bertha Park Link Road, which will connect with the A9 and the Cross Tay Link Road, were approved this week.

The 1.4km route will serve the fast-growing Bertha Park area, and is intended to ease congestion at the Inveralmond roundabout.

More from Perth & Kinross

The Halfway House junction on the A926 between Blairgowrie and Alyth.
34-mile diversion for 6 weeks on Alyth to Blairgowrie road due to 600m of…
Liam Fair at Perth Sheriff Court
Sister of Crieff man who goaded dog into killing rat and neglected puppies slams…
Drummond Arms hotel covered in scaffolding
Crieff residents demand Drummond Arms re-think
2
Friarton Road, Perth
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man on council site in Perth
Kinross High Street
Kinross man, 47, accused of attempted murder after High Street incident leaves man in…
Brothers behind Wasted Degrees Brewing Conall and Jack.
Wasted Degrees returning to Pitlochry as brewery and tap room approved
The Lovat Hotel on Glasgow Road, Perth.
Perth hotel to star on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed
Andrew Dewar-McCabe
Driver guilty of causing 'much-loved' Perthshire grandmother's death
Keathbank footbridge.
Work on 'much-loved' Blairgowrie footbridge delayed after being shut for 16 months
Alan Cumming performing DJ set
Alan Cumming DJ set to kick off Pitlochry Theatre festival

Conversation