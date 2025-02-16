Unexploded weapon shuts A9 near Dunkeld for four hours

The A9 near Dunkeld was shut for almost four hours after the discovery of an unexploded weapon.

Police closed the road in both directions at Inver after the discovery just after 1pm on Sunday.

Drivers were diverted during the closure.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.05pm on Sunday, 16 February 2025, police were advised that what appeared to be an historic unexploded ordnance had been found in a tunnel under the A9 at Dunkeld.

“Police and emergency services attended and the A9 was closed as a precaution for a short time.

“It has since been reopened.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended and the ordnance deemed safe.

“The incident has now concluded.”

A post on X from Traffic Scotland said the road was closed after a “police incident”.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was assisting officers at the scene.