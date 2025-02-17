Campaigners launch petition to re-open Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth as indoor venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Campaigners launch petition to re-open Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth as indoor venue

The move is the latest setback in Perth and Kinross Council's controversial plans for a new leisure centre at Thimblerow car park.

By Sean O'Neil
Sports groups protesting outside Bell's. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sports groups protesting outside Bell's. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Campaigners have launched a petition to have Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth reopened as an indoor sports venue.

The popular North Inch facility was permanently closed last year after being devastated by flood waters in 2023.

However, Perth and Kinross Council has since U-turned on those plans and put forward its own public consultation, suggesting the building could become an unheated events space with indoor sports pitches.

Artist impression of new look Bell’s Sports Centre. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

But that idea has been criticised by the newly formed Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN) which represents 12 sporting bodies in the area.

PKCSN wants the facility returned to its previous use, given that it was only shutdown after the local authority failed to shut the North Inch floodgates during a storm.

The group has sent an in-depth report to the council outlining their arguments.

Now a petition has been launched which supports the network’s plans.

It has received more than 1,250 signatures since Friday.

Sports groups are being ‘denied’ facilities

Starting the petition, campaigner Bill Powrie said the council’s idea of an unheated space denies sports groups the facilities they need to function.

He said: “Annually, thousands of sports enthusiasts from all over flock to Bell’s Sports Centre to compete or spectate in a wide range of ball and racket sports as well as gymnastics.

Councillor Andy Chan, David Munro, Ian Innes and Councillor Frank Smith protesting outside Bell’s. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It caters for local, national, and international competitors due to its prime location and number of available court spaces in its massive open arena.

“The negative impact on community physical health and wellbeing would also be considerable, limiting access to proper sporting facilities in times of inclement weather and during our dark winter months.

“Our council has a duty to ensure our recreational spaces are protected for future generations.”

PKCSN wants Bell’s to be reopened as the premier indoor sports hall in Perth, rather than trying to incorporate it into the controversial new PH2O leisure centre facility.

The group claims it was never consulted on how the facility should operate in future.

Perth and Kinross Council have said it will include the network’s report as part of the feedback to its own consultation.

Arguments against Thimblerow pile up

The Bell’s petition is the latest setback for the council’s plan to build a new leisure centre at Thimblerow car park.

Since it was agreed in September, the proposal – which doesn’t include a dedicated leisure pool and is to built on Perth’s most popular car park – has been met with near-unanimous backlash by the public.

Bobby Brian started petition to overturn Thimblerow plan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A petition to overturn the proposal was signed by more than 2,300.

In the lead up to the Thimblerow plan being announced, sports groups, including the local swim team, criticised the local authority for their lack of consultation on the plans.

A dearth of public engagement over the new leisure centre and the closure of Bell’s has been an ongoing theme of the local authority’s.

The petition against the Thimblerow plan is expected to be heard by councillors on February 26.

More from Perth & Kinross

Police near Aberbothrie Road, between Coupar Angus and Alyth.
Man, 68, dies after emergency services called to farm near Coupar Angus
A general view of Kilmarnock's Rugby Park stadium.
St Johnstone investigate Rugby Park 'racist abuse' at Kilmarnock game
Icy patches are likely on some untreated roads and pavements.
Snow and ice warning for parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Jordan Johnstone.
EXCLUSIVE: Man acquitted of killing sister in Perthshire changes story about murder weapon
Ochil Tower School in Auchterarder
Care round-up: Staff 'inconsistency' at Perthshire school and missed medicine at Fife home
Daniel Johnson
Perth man avoids jail for stun gun found during probe into partner’s sudden death
The A9 at Inver. Image: Google Street View
Unexploded weapon shuts A9 near Dunkeld for four hours
Shona and Harry
Perthshire teacher trained as sleep coach after struggling as new mum
A9 road sign
Plate-smashing salesman endangered A9 motorists in Perthshire
The Halfway House junction on the A926 between Blairgowrie and Alyth.
34-mile diversion for 6 weeks on Alyth to Blairgowrie road due to 600m of…

Conversation