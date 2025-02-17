Air ambulance and resuscitation team at incident near Coupar Angus

Emergency services including an air ambulance are attending an incident between Alyth and Coupar Angus.

The exact nature of the incident isn’t known but a rapid resuscitation response unit was also sent to the scene along with an additional ambulance.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8:03am to attend an incident on Aberbothrie Road near Coupar Angus.

“We dispatched two ambulances, one rapid resuscitation response unit (3RU), and one air ambulance to the scene.”

The spokesperson says the incident is still ongoing.

An eyewitness told The Courier they saw police and ambulance racing towards the scene before the air ambulance also arrived.

They said: “It looks like it must be pretty serious.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.