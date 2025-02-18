New parole date set for Perth killer Robbie Smullen

A new parole date has been set for Perth killer Robbie Smullen after the violent criminal was denied early release just four months ago.

The family of stabbing victim Barry Dixon were contacted by the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) earlier this month asking them to make representations against Smullen’s next parole bid.

Now they have been told the case will go before the panel on July 2.

Smullen was only denied parole on October 2, having served just half of his eight-year sentence for culpable homicide.

A month later, despite being rejected by the parole board, he was granted temporary release by SPS.

Barry’s aunt, Jade Taylor, believes her family is being put through constant turmoil.

No break for Barry’s family

Jade has been given until early March to make representations to the parole board outlining why she believes the killer should remain in prison.

She told The Courier: “It’s literally just been four months since his parole was denied on October 2.

“Then we had to go through weeks of dealing with the prison service considering his temporary release – which they granted around Barry’s birthday late November.

“Then it’s straight back to parole again.

“They really don’t give victims a break.”

Barry’s aunt is supporting The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign for parole reform.

We believe one solution would for changes to be included in the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) bill which is currently going through parliament but does not include parole.

Rape survivor ‘hell’ on awaiting decision

Fellow campaigner and rape survivor Ellie Wilson was told on Friday that her attacker Daniel McFarlane was being denied parole halfway through his sentence.

Ellie was forced to wait until 7pm on Valentine’s Day for a decision from the parole board after the rapist’s earlier parole bid was deferred in December.

She had requested to attend the hearing in person but was refused access at the behest of McFarlane’s lawyer.

Ellie said: “I was denied access to the hearing and had to wait all day for the answer.

“Hell.

“But I’ve also received so much love and support that has meant the world to me. So cheers to that, and cheers to another year of him being locked up.”