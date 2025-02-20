VIDEO: Perth street poetry night giving voice to working class culture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

VIDEO: Perth street poetry night giving voice to working class culture

Perth's Rana Marathon and Dundee's Mark Richardson are bringing Partners in Rhyme to Blend Coffee Lounge.

By Morag Lindsay
Mark Richardson and Rana Marathon sitting on leather sofa in Blend Coffee Lounge, Perth
Partners in Rhyme collaborators Mark Richardson and Rana Marathon. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Perth performer is looking to reignite the city’s street poetry scene – with a little help from her friends.

Rana Marathon is teaming up with Dundee’s Mark Richardson for a new event at Blend Coffee Lounge at the end of the month.

Partners in Rhyme will feature the two pals delivering their authentic spoken-word observations on life in Tayside’s two cities in 2025.

A number of other wordsmiths, from Perth, Dundee, Fife, and further afield, are taking part.

And the pair are hoping newcomers will be encouraged to step up to the mic too.

Rana hosted the successful Blend In Stand Out night in Perth for a number of years.

But it tailed off during the Covid lockdowns.

And there hasn’t been a regular street poetry event like it since then.

She says she’s eager to “get the creative juices flowing in Perth again”.

“There’s lots happening in the spoken word poetry scene in places like Dundee and Glasgow,” she said.

“And people are coming back out of the woodwork here too. There’s a lot of people writing poetry and looking for a place to practise.

Rana Marathon smiling and leaning across back of sofa in Blend Coffee Lounge, Perth
Perth street poetry crusader Rana Marathon. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We just want to give people that platform and see where it goes,” she added.

“It’s about breaking down barriers, and showing people poetry is for everyone.”

Bid to bring back magic of popular Perth poetry nights

Neither Rana, 38, nor Mark, 45, were particular fans of school.

But writing their own poetry gave them an outlet for their energy and creativity – and the confidence that comes from holding an audience in the palm of your hands.

“It’s scary performing for the first time,” said Mark.

“But there’s nothing like that buzz when you come off stage. You feel like you can do anything.”

Mark Richardson seated, looking off to side
Mark Richardson loves performing at Blend Coffee Lounge in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

They have performed together and separately for audiences across Perth and Dundee, as well as Glasgow and at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Loki, aka Darran McGarvey, the Scottish rapper, asked them to support him.

Rana, who’s a sports therapist, recorded an album, titled Wee Bit Cooncil in 2021.

And scaffolder Mark published his first book, Charlotte’s Ned in 2023.

He’s also performing in the Scottish national poetry slam in Glasgow later this week.

Partners in Rhyme is billed as a “deep delve into contemporary Scottish working-class culture, challenging societal norms through a blend of humour and rage.”

And Mark says he can’t wait to rekindle some of the magic of the old Blend In Stand Out events in Perth.

“The vibe here is brilliant,” he said.

“I’ve seen the place full, and people standing on the streets outside, especially on summer nights.

“It’d be great if that was a regular thing again.”

• Partners in Rhyme is on at Blend Coffee Lounge, 274 High Street, Perth, on Friday February 28 from 6-9pm.

More from Perth & Kinross

Bobby Brian, arms folded outside Perth Leisure pool
Thimblerow leisure centre plan now £44m cheaper than Perth pool option
Person on white horse riding across water obstacle
New Scone Palace International Horse Trials tickets on sale
Pitlochry horse riders Madison and Alisha.
Pitlochry teen thrown off horse after pair spooked by speeding driver
Lee Murray and Emma Herd of Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch. Image: Channel 4
Four in a Bed: Past Tayside and Fife contestants - and where they are…
Glenhead Bridge.
10-mile diversion for 8 weeks during M90 bridge repairs in Kinross-shire
unknown reporter - CR0040425 -- New County Hotel incident follow up - day two police at the scene -- Picture show police at the scene of the fire / general view / gv / locator / exterior -- New County Hotel, County Place, Perth - Tuesday 3rd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
EXCLUSIVE: Perth cops quiz worker in London as fatal hotel fire probe extends to…
The New County Hotel, where three people died in the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: All we know so far about Perth tragedy
Weather warning.
12-hour rain warning for parts of Perthshire and Angus
Pitlowie Steading in Glencarse, Carse of Gowrie.
£1.1m house with stunning views of Carse of Gowrie for sale
Steven Duncan and Barney Black at their film premier, standing in front of audience of former Muirton residents at Perth art gallery
New Muirton film celebrates Perth council estate and its lost way of life

Conversation