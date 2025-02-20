VIDEO: Perth street poetry night giving voice to working class culture

A Perth performer is looking to reignite the city’s street poetry scene – with a little help from her friends.

Rana Marathon is teaming up with Dundee’s Mark Richardson for a new event at Blend Coffee Lounge at the end of the month.

Partners in Rhyme will feature the two pals delivering their authentic spoken-word observations on life in Tayside’s two cities in 2025.

A number of other wordsmiths, from Perth, Dundee, Fife, and further afield, are taking part.

And the pair are hoping newcomers will be encouraged to step up to the mic too.

Rana hosted the successful Blend In Stand Out night in Perth for a number of years.

But it tailed off during the Covid lockdowns.

And there hasn’t been a regular street poetry event like it since then.

She says she’s eager to “get the creative juices flowing in Perth again”.

“There’s lots happening in the spoken word poetry scene in places like Dundee and Glasgow,” she said.

“And people are coming back out of the woodwork here too. There’s a lot of people writing poetry and looking for a place to practise.

“We just want to give people that platform and see where it goes,” she added.

“It’s about breaking down barriers, and showing people poetry is for everyone.”

Bid to bring back magic of popular Perth poetry nights

Neither Rana, 38, nor Mark, 45, were particular fans of school.

But writing their own poetry gave them an outlet for their energy and creativity – and the confidence that comes from holding an audience in the palm of your hands.

“It’s scary performing for the first time,” said Mark.

“But there’s nothing like that buzz when you come off stage. You feel like you can do anything.”

They have performed together and separately for audiences across Perth and Dundee, as well as Glasgow and at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Loki, aka Darran McGarvey, the Scottish rapper, asked them to support him.

Rana, who’s a sports therapist, recorded an album, titled Wee Bit Cooncil in 2021.

And scaffolder Mark published his first book, Charlotte’s Ned in 2023.

He’s also performing in the Scottish national poetry slam in Glasgow later this week.

Partners in Rhyme is billed as a “deep delve into contemporary Scottish working-class culture, challenging societal norms through a blend of humour and rage.”

And Mark says he can’t wait to rekindle some of the magic of the old Blend In Stand Out events in Perth.

“The vibe here is brilliant,” he said.

“I’ve seen the place full, and people standing on the streets outside, especially on summer nights.

“It’d be great if that was a regular thing again.”

• Partners in Rhyme is on at Blend Coffee Lounge, 274 High Street, Perth, on Friday February 28 from 6-9pm.