Driver was ‘airborne’ before smashing into Kinross-shire building

A teenager has been told it was “blind luck” he did not kill himself or a passer-by when he launched his car into the side of a building in Kinross-shire.

Charlie McCaffrey sped down Milnathort’s South Street in a Mercedes Benz before mounting a pavement and going “airborne”.

The car smashed into the Green House conference centre, leaving a huge hole in the wall.

McCaffrey, who later admitted being “heavily intoxicated,” was rushed to hospital after horrified onlookers found him passed out in the driver’s seat.

The 19-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving dangerously and without insurance at the A922 and A91 roundabout on April 10 last year.

‘Dangerously excessive speeds’

Prosecutor Jill Drummond said the crash was seen by two people standing at the roadside.

“Their attention was drawn to the subject vehicle. It was travelling north along South Street towards them.

“They described it as moving at dangerously excessive speeds.”

The fiscal depute said: “Both witnesses stepped away from the road as the vehicle passed them.

“They then observed it mount the pavement and a small wall, before going airborne in front of the Soho Green Finances building.

“This caused substantial structural damage to the building, as well as the vehicle itself.”

Ms Drummond said other people ran to the scene and multiple 999 calls were made.

“A full blue light response was initiated.

“Witnesses approached the car and could see the accused unconscious in the driver’s seat.

“There was no other person in the car.”

McCaffrey’s door was blocked by a bollard and locals had to wait for emergency service crews to help him out of the vehicle.

Ms Drummond said checks were carried out on the vehicle that confirmed McCaffrey was uninsured.

Drink-drive questioned

McCaffrey, of Lathro Park, Kinross, pled guilty to driving dangerously at excessive speeds for road conditions and failing to maintain proper control of the Mercedes A250, while uninsured.

Sheriff Simon Collins KC questioned why prosecutors had accepted McCaffrey’s not guilty plea to a drink-driving charge, despite the accused accepting he was “heavily intoxicated” in a pre-sentencing report.

The sheriff added: “It is astonishing that he didn’t kill or harm himself and it is just a matter of blind luck that he didn’t kill someone else.

“I’m sure he has reflected on that.”

Defence agent Bethany Downham said her client had little recollection of the crash, but accepted full responsibility.

Ms Downham said the teenager had made positive changes and had enrolled in college.

Sentence was deferred until next month to allow McCaffrey to make progress on the Right Track programme for young offenders.

Sheriff Collins said: “He should be congratulated for the effort he has put in so far.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.