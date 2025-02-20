Driver was ‘airborne’ before smashing into Kinross-shire building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Driver was ‘airborne’ before smashing into Kinross-shire building

Charlie McCaffrey admitted driving dangerously in Milnathort.

By Jamie Buchan
Charlie McCaffrey
Charlie McCaffrey appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A teenager has been told it was “blind luck” he did not kill himself or a passer-by when he launched his car into the side of a building in Kinross-shire.

Charlie McCaffrey sped down Milnathort’s South Street in a Mercedes Benz before mounting a pavement and going “airborne”.

The car smashed into the Green House conference centre, leaving a huge hole in the wall.

McCaffrey, who later admitted being “heavily intoxicated,” was rushed to hospital after horrified onlookers found him passed out in the driver’s seat.

The crash in Milnathort. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

The 19-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving dangerously and without insurance at the A922 and A91 roundabout on April 10 last year.

‘Dangerously excessive speeds’

Prosecutor Jill Drummond said the crash was seen by two people standing at the roadside.

“Their attention was drawn to the subject vehicle. It was travelling north along South Street towards them.

“They described it as moving at dangerously excessive speeds.”

The aftermath of the smash. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

The fiscal depute said: “Both witnesses stepped away from the road as the vehicle passed them.

“They then observed it mount the pavement and a small wall, before going airborne in front of the Soho Green Finances building.

“This caused substantial structural damage to the building, as well as the vehicle itself.”

Ms Drummond said other people ran to the scene and multiple 999 calls were made.

“A full blue light response was initiated.

“Witnesses approached the car and could see the accused unconscious in the driver’s seat.

“There was no other person in the car.”

McCaffrey’s door was blocked by a bollard and locals had to wait for emergency service crews to help him out of the vehicle.

Ms Drummond said checks were carried out on the vehicle that confirmed McCaffrey was uninsured.

Drink-drive questioned

McCaffrey, of Lathro Park, Kinross, pled guilty to driving dangerously at excessive speeds for road conditions and failing to maintain proper control of the Mercedes A250, while uninsured.

Sheriff Simon Collins KC questioned why prosecutors had accepted McCaffrey’s not guilty plea to a drink-driving charge, despite the accused accepting he was “heavily intoxicated” in a pre-sentencing report.

The sheriff added: “It is astonishing that he didn’t kill or harm himself and it is just a matter of blind luck that he didn’t kill someone else.

“I’m sure he has reflected on that.”

The destruction caused in the crash. Image: Kieran Webster/ DC Thomson

Defence agent Bethany Downham said her client had little recollection of the crash, but accepted full responsibility.

Ms Downham said the teenager had made positive changes and had enrolled in college.

Sentence was deferred until next month to allow McCaffrey to make progress on the Right Track programme for young offenders.

Sheriff Collins said: “He should be congratulated for the effort he has put in so far.”

