New Scone Palace International Horse Trials tickets on sale

Tickets for the Scone Palace International Horse Trials have gone on sale.

The event, this August, is the successor to the hugely popular Blair Castle International Horse Trials.

And it will mark the return of eventing to Scone Palace, which has hosted trials at various points over the last 50 years.

The gathering will make use of the facilities at Perth Racecourse, as well as the park and grounds of the palace.

And the programme of eventing classes will feature many of the top horses and riders in the country.

Scone Palace will also host a multitude of showing classes for hunters, cobs, Highland Ponies, Clydesdales, native ponies and retrained racehorses, among others.

British Showjumping classes, Pony Club mounted games, arena eventing competitions and BHS Scotland style jumping will also figure.

Priority access tickets have gone on sale today, Wednesday February 19.

They will go on general release on Friday February 21.

All ticket prices include parking.

Scone horse trials set to become one of UK’s finest sporting events

Blair Castle International Horse Trials were held for the final time last August after 35 years.

The event attracted thousands of competitors and spectators to the region.

The Scone Palace International Horse Trials will take place from August 21-24.

William, Viscount Stormont, owner of Scone Estates, said the organising team had put in a huge amount of work in a very short period of time to get the new event up and running.

“I am extremely proud to be hosting an event of this scale and calibre at Scone, and excited by the prospect of attending it in this, its first year,” he said.

“In particular I would like to highlight the goodwill we have received from the equestrian community.

“It has filled us with confidence as we set out on this journey to create one of the UK’s finest sporting events.”

Event Director Alec Lochore said he was looking forward to building on eventing’s proud 50-year history at Scone Palace.

“Horse trials have happened here in the 1960s, 1990s, the ‘noughties’, and now in 2025,” he said.

“The racecourse’s structures are a huge advantage. As just one example, we will be able to accommodate a significant number of horses in permanent stabling.

“This is a great opportunity for the sport at a prestigious and historic venue.”

Visit the website for more information, including a full timetable, and to purchase tickets.