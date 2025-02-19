New Scone Palace International Horse Trials tickets on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New Scone Palace International Horse Trials tickets on sale

The Scone event will replace the Blair Castle International Horse Trials which were held for the last time in 2024

By Morag Lindsay
Person on white horse riding across water obstacle
All roads will lead to Scone Palace this summer as it hosts the successor to the much-loved Blair Castle International Horse Trials. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Tickets for the Scone Palace International Horse Trials have gone on sale.

The event, this August, is the successor to the hugely popular Blair Castle International Horse Trials.

And it will mark the return of eventing to Scone Palace, which has hosted trials at various points over the last 50 years.

The gathering will make use of the facilities at Perth Racecourse, as well as the park and grounds of the palace.

And the programme of eventing classes will feature many of the top horses and riders in the country.

Aerial view of Scone Palace and grounds with racecourse behind
Scone Palace will host the international horse trials this summer. Image: Scone Palace.

Scone Palace will also host a multitude of showing classes for hunters, cobs, Highland Ponies, Clydesdales, native ponies and retrained racehorses, among others.

British Showjumping classes, Pony Club mounted games, arena eventing competitions and BHS Scotland style jumping will also figure.

Priority access tickets have gone on sale today, Wednesday February 19.

They will go on general release on Friday February 21.

All ticket prices include parking.

Scone horse trials set to become one of UK’s finest sporting events

Blair Castle International Horse Trials were held for the final time last August after 35 years.

The event attracted thousands of competitors and spectators to the region.

Crowds going round trade stands at Blair Castle International Horse Trials in 2024
Blair Castle International Horse Trials were hugely popular. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Scone Palace International Horse Trials will take place from August 21-24.

William, Viscount Stormont, owner of Scone Estates, said the organising team had put in a huge amount of work in a very short period of time to get the new event up and running.

“I am extremely proud to be hosting an event of this scale and calibre at Scone, and excited by the prospect of attending it in this, its first year,” he said.

“In particular I would like to highlight the goodwill we have received from the equestrian community.

“It has filled us with confidence as we set out on this journey to create one of the UK’s finest sporting events.”

William, Viscount Stormont in front of Scone Palace
William, Viscount Stormont. Image: Supplied.

Event Director Alec Lochore said he was looking forward to building on eventing’s proud 50-year history at Scone Palace.

“Horse trials have happened here in the 1960s, 1990s, the ‘noughties’, and now in 2025,” he said.

“The racecourse’s structures are a huge advantage. As just one example, we will be able to accommodate a significant number of horses in permanent stabling.

“This is a great opportunity for the sport at a prestigious and historic venue.”

Visit the website for more information, including a full timetable, and to purchase tickets.

