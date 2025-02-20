Thimblerow leisure centre plan now £44m cheaper than Perth pool option

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thimblerow leisure centre plan now £44m cheaper than Perth pool option

A council report says agreeing to campaigners' demands for a new PH2O leisure centre on the site of Perth Leisure Pool would cost £105m, compared to £61m at Thimblerow

By Morag Lindsay
Bobby Brian, arms folded outside Perth Leisure pool
Bobby Brian's petition to overturn the Thimblerow plan will be considered by councillors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Council bosses say they can save more than £40 million by building Perth’s contested new leisure centre at Thimblerow.

Officials have re-examined the figures in response to growing calls for a U-turn on the proposal.

And they say rising costs make the alternative even less affordable than when it was shelved two years ago.

More than 2,200 people have signed a petition urging the council to abandon the Thimblerow plan.

They want a new PH2O leisure centre to be built on the site of Perth Leisure Pool and the Dewars Centre at Glover Street instead.

split screen showing entrance to Dewars centre o one side and Perth's Thimblerow car park on the other
Dewars Centre and Thimblerow car park in Perth

That project was mothballed amid rising costs in 2023.

But there’s been a public backlash to the proposed replacement on the site of the Thimblerow car park.

Critics say the smaller, more limited venue would be a poor substitute for the facilities the city currently enjoys.

And they’re particularly angry about the loss of leisure swimming space.

Thimblerow leisure centre ‘most cost-effective’ solution for Perth

Councillors will consider the petition when the full council meets on Wednesday February 26.

They will also be presented with a briefing note from Stephen Crawford, the council’s strategic lead for property services.

Perth Leisure pool exterior
Campaigners say Perth needs its leisure pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It states that the estimated cost of the shelved PH2O proposal – which mirrors what campaigners are calling for – has risen to £105m.

The increase is due to a number of factors, including inflation and energy costs.

That’s £15m more than the £90m that was previously allocated for the project.

And it’s £44m more than the £61m budget for the slimmed-down Thimblerow plan, which was narrowly approved by councillors last September.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross councillors approved the Thimblerow plan by 20 votes to 18. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The report states: “The professional and technical advice from officers is that reinstating the original OBC (outline business case) would face the same overall project affordability challenge which led to council deciding to pause and review the project in 2023, and more so due to the increased estimated costs.

“The decision of council in September 2024 to site PH2O at Thimblerow as part of the Perth city integrated investment plan remains the most cost-effective solution; making the project affordable, optimising the use of our Perth city estate to deliver better value to our communities, and supporting opportunities to invest in the wider leisure estate in Perth and Kinross.”

Report underlines benefits of Thimblerow site

The report says officers are looking into options for adding leisure water at Thimblerow – a key point of contention for critics.

They are also in discussions with local curlers about a lease agreement which would allow them to take over the running of the ice rink and indoor bowling facilities at the Dewars Centre.

Eve Muirhead arms folded outside the Dewars centre and Perth leisure pool
Olympic curler Eve Muirhead has opposed the loss of the Dewars centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mr Crawford reminds councillors the Thimblerow option will allow the existing leisure pool and ice rink to stay open throughout the two-year construction period.

It also has the potential to bring more people into the city centre, and free up land at Glover Street for affordable housing.

And the £29m left over in the £90m PH2O budget could pay for the refurbishment of Bell’s Sports Centre and investment in other sports facilities in the city.

Another row brewing over Bell’s Sports Centre plans

The Bell’s plans have also proved contentious.

More than 2,000 people took part in a public consultation on the flood-damaged building’s future last year.

Group of people lined up outside Bell's Sports Centre in Perth
Sports groups protesting outside Bell’s this week. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Around two-thirds of respondents backed the council’s plans to turn it into an unheated multi-use sports pitches space.

However, another campaign is seeking to block that proposal.

More than 2,200 people have signed a newly-launched petition calling on the council to reinstate Bell’s as an indoor sports venue.

• The Courier has campaigned for an ambitious new leisure complex in Perth that caters for all sports, including leisure swimming and curling.

Respondents to our consultation named leisure swimming as the number one priority in any new centre.

Conversation