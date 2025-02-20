Kinross beer garden wins licence after thousands back petition to save it

A popular Kinross beer garden looks set to become a permanent fixture after surviving a council threat to close it.

The venue opened in Market Park – across the road from the Green Hotel – during the Covid pandemic.

Social distancing rules were still in place in July 2020 and the beer garden gave Kinross drinkers a place to gather safely.

Its popularity became apparent in June 2023 when Perth and Kinross Council served a planning enforcement order demanding its closure.

A petition opposing the order collected 2,250 signatures in just 48 hours.

Now the beer garden’s future looks secure after the Perth and Kinross Licensing Board granted it a provisional licence.

Loch Leven Gin, which runs the beer garden, says it’s looking forward to expanding the town’s appeal.

The company’s managing director Jamie Montgomery said: “What we have found is that it appealed to a segment of the community that are probably not well served in Kinross.

“We attract a lot of young families,” he added.

“A lot of parents aren’t very comfortable in pubs.”

Kinross beer garden is ‘well oiled machine’

The beer garden has been open at weekends from May to September for the last five years.

It has been operating on an occasional licence during that time.

At Wednesday’s meeting of the licensing board, Jamie said: “It was originally conceived during Covid as a way of providing some socially distanced entertainment for the locals.

“It’s operated for the past five years without incident.”

Following the meeting, he said: “Having the full premises licence gives us the chance to open on other days for events and tie in with the weather and just that wee bit more flexibility.

“There is no live music after 10pm and there have been no complaints.

“It’s well organised and is a well-oiled machine.”

Perth and Kinross Licensing Board unanimously approved the application.

It’s hoped council officers will grant a full premises licence later this year once the marquees, bar, etc have been assessed by Building Standards.

Perth and Kinross Council gave it temporary planning permission in March last year.