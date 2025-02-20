Kinross beer garden wins licence after thousands back petition to save it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Kinross beer garden wins licence after thousands back petition to save it

The beer garden opposite the Green Hotel, Kinross, was opened during the Covid pandemic and survived a council bid to close it in 2023

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Jamie Montgomery holding glass in front of tent at Kinross beer garden
Jamie Montgomery of Loch Leven Gin, which operates the Kinross Beer Garden. Image: Supplied.

A popular Kinross beer garden looks set to become a permanent fixture after surviving a council threat to close it.

The venue opened in Market Park – across the road from the Green Hotel – during the Covid pandemic.

Social distancing rules were still in place in July 2020 and the beer garden gave Kinross drinkers a place to gather safely.

Its popularity became apparent in June 2023 when Perth and Kinross Council served a planning enforcement order demanding its closure.

A petition opposing the order collected 2,250 signatures in just 48 hours.

Now the beer garden’s future looks secure after the Perth and Kinross Licensing Board granted it a provisional licence.

Kinross Beer Garden.
The Kinross beer garden looks set to become a permanent fixture. Image: Supplied

Loch Leven Gin, which runs the beer garden, says it’s looking forward to expanding the town’s appeal.

The company’s managing director Jamie Montgomery said: “What we have found is that it appealed to a segment of the community that are probably not well served in Kinross.

“We attract a lot of young families,” he added.

“A lot of parents aren’t very comfortable in pubs.”

Kinross beer garden is ‘well oiled machine’

The beer garden has been open at weekends from May to September for the last five years.

It has been operating on an occasional licence during that time.

At Wednesday’s meeting of the licensing board, Jamie said: “It was originally conceived during Covid as a way of providing some socially distanced entertainment for the locals.

“It’s operated for the past five years without incident.”

Beer tent and wooden benches in parkland off Kinross main street
Kinross beer garden is here to stay. Image: Google Maps

Following the meeting, he said: “Having the full premises licence gives us the chance to open on other days for events and tie in with the weather and just that wee bit more flexibility.

“There is no live music after 10pm and there have been no complaints.

“It’s well organised and is a well-oiled machine.”

Perth and Kinross Licensing Board unanimously approved the application.

It’s hoped council officers will grant a full premises licence later this year once the marquees, bar, etc have been assessed by Building Standards.

Perth and Kinross Council gave it temporary planning permission in March last year.

