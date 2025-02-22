Perth thug jailed for police assaults will miss birth of his child

A violent thug who attacked police and made a series of “repugnant” phone calls to his mother will miss the birth of his child after being jailed for more than 10 months.

Sam McGuire injured three officers following a fracas in Perth city centre.

The 29-year-old went on to threaten his mum, urging her to kill herself and telling her: “The cosmic serpent has opened my eyes about you.”

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to three charges of police assault and two counts of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

McGuire was told jail was the only option, despite his partner being just days away from giving birth.

Fought with police

The court heard police were called to a disturbance at a property in Perth just after 8am on June 11 last year.

They saw McGuire standing outside, acting in an “erratic” manner.

Officers managed to calm him and he was allowed to leave.

At 8.45am, PCs Scott McDonald and Douglas Telfer saw McGuire again waiting at a bus stop on South Street.

A woman approached the officers and made an allegation McGuire had assaulted her.

Prosecutor Jill Drummond said: “The constables took hold of the accused and told him he was being detained for a search.

“He reacted by tensing his arms.”

Cops applied rigid handcuffs to his front, which made McGuire more aggressive.

He kicked out as he was led to a police vehicle, landing two kicks to PC McDonald’s chest.

McGuire then tried to bite PC Telford but the officer moved away just before he could sink his teeth into his skin.

Constable Sam Drane arrived to offer colleagues assistance.

Nightmare drive to Dundee

McGuire was put in the police van and driven to custody at Dundee.

On the way, he shouted and swore, telling a female officers: “F*** off you lesbian.”

The fiscal depute said police had to pull over near Kinfauns when McGuire began taking off his trousers.

He lunged at PC Drane when he opened the van cage door.

McGuire was removed from the vehicle and restrained on the ground, where leg restraints were secured.

Ms Drummond described the injuries inflicted on each officer.

PC Drane suffered a four-inch scratch to his left forearm, bruising to his legs and soft tissue damage on his right hand.

Constable McDonald had a five-inch scratch on his arm.

The fiscal depute said PC Telfer did not suffer any lasting injuries but had “small teeth marks” from where he was bitten.

Calls to mother

The court heard of a separate incident a few days later in which McGuire made a series of menacing calls to his mother.

At around 5pm on July 19 2024, she received a call from a number she did not know.

When she answered she recognised her son’s voice.

“He was extremely angry, abusive and threatening,” Ms Drummond said.

McGuire told his mother: “I forgive you but I hate you. Go and kill yourself.”

He added: “Go and drink rat p***.”

He told his mother he had been smoking drugs and said: “The cosmic serpent has opened my eyes to you.”

His mother refused to answer any further calls from her son but later noticed he had left 12 voicemails with similar threats and abuse.

Ms Drummond said the woman was in favour of a non-harassment order being imposed on her son.

Bags packed

Solicitor Lindsey Barber said: “Mr McGuire has come to court with a packed bag today, which may be very prudent.

“His partner is pregnant and due to give birth in March.

“He understands he may well miss this because of his own actions.”

She added: “Mr McGuire accepts that he behaved repugnantly.”

Sheriff Simon Collins KC said: “He has a bad record of offending over a number of years including convictions for violence.

“It has to be a custodial sentence.”

McGuire, of Strathtay Road, Perth, was jailed for 45 weeks.

The sheriff issued a non-harassment order, banning him from contacting his mother for five years.

