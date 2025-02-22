Perth thug jailed for police assaults will miss birth of his child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth thug jailed for police assaults will miss birth of his child

Sam McGuire also made a series of 'repugnant' calls to his mother, urging her to kill herself and telling her: "The cosmic serpent has opened my eyes about you."

By Jamie Buchan
Sam McGuire
Sam McGuire at Perth Sheriff Court.

A violent thug who attacked police and made a series of “repugnant” phone calls to his mother will miss the birth of his child after being jailed for more than 10 months.

Sam McGuire injured three officers following a fracas in Perth city centre.

The 29-year-old went on to threaten his mum, urging her to kill herself and telling her: “The cosmic serpent has opened my eyes about you.”

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to three charges of police assault and two counts of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

McGuire was told jail was the only option, despite his partner being just days away from giving birth.

Fought with police

The court heard police were called to a disturbance at a property in Perth just after 8am on June 11 last year.

They saw McGuire standing outside, acting in an “erratic” manner.

Officers managed to calm him and he was allowed to leave.

At 8.45am, PCs Scott McDonald and Douglas Telfer saw McGuire again waiting at a bus stop on South Street.

A woman approached the officers and made an allegation McGuire had assaulted her.

Prosecutor Jill Drummond said: “The constables took hold of the accused and told him he was being detained for a search.

“He reacted by tensing his arms.”

Cops applied rigid handcuffs to his front, which made McGuire more aggressive.

He kicked out as he was led to a police vehicle, landing two kicks to PC McDonald’s chest.

McGuire then tried to bite PC Telford but the officer moved away just before he could sink his teeth into his skin.

Constable Sam Drane arrived to offer colleagues assistance.

Nightmare drive to Dundee

McGuire was put in the police van and driven to custody at Dundee.

On the way, he shouted and swore, telling a female officers: “F*** off you lesbian.”

The fiscal depute said police had to pull over near Kinfauns when McGuire began taking off his trousers.

He lunged at PC Drane when he opened the van cage door.

McGuire was removed from the vehicle and restrained on the ground, where leg restraints were secured.

Ms Drummond described the injuries inflicted on each officer.

PC Drane suffered a four-inch scratch to his left forearm, bruising to his legs and soft tissue damage on his right hand.

Constable McDonald had a five-inch scratch on his arm.

The fiscal depute said PC Telfer did not suffer any lasting injuries but had “small teeth marks” from where he was bitten.

Calls to mother

The court heard of a separate incident a few days later in which McGuire made a series of menacing calls to his mother.

At around 5pm on July 19 2024, she received a call from a number she did not know.

When she answered she recognised her son’s voice.

“He was extremely angry, abusive and threatening,” Ms Drummond said.

McGuire told his mother: “I forgive you but I hate you. Go and kill yourself.”

He added: “Go and drink rat p***.”

He told his mother he had been smoking drugs and said: “The cosmic serpent has opened my eyes to you.”

His mother refused to answer any further calls from her son but later noticed he had left 12 voicemails with similar threats and abuse.

Ms Drummond said the woman was in favour of a non-harassment order being imposed on her son.

Bags packed

Solicitor Lindsey Barber said: “Mr McGuire has come to court with a packed bag today, which may be very prudent.

“His partner is pregnant and due to give birth in March.

“He understands he may well miss this because of his own actions.”

She added: “Mr McGuire accepts that he behaved repugnantly.”

Sheriff Simon Collins KC said: “He has a bad record of offending over a number of years including convictions for violence.

“It has to be a custodial sentence.”

McGuire, of Strathtay Road, Perth, was jailed for 45 weeks.

The sheriff issued a non-harassment order, banning him from contacting his mother for five years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.