Driver keeps licence after Perth crash left cyclist with horrific injuries

A driver has been allowed to keep his licence after causing a rush-hour crash that left a cyclist with multiple injuries.

Patrycja Gutowska suffered broken bones and a collapsed lung in the collision at a mini-roundabout on Crieff Road, Perth.

The city’s sheriff court heard the 28-year-old was knocked down after being hit by a Renault Kadjar on the morning of April 5 2022.

The accident was caught on CCTV.

Footage shows the car charging through the junction and into Ms Gutowska’s path.

Motorist David Knight was originally charged with causing serious injury to the cyclist by dangerous driving.

It was alleged he reversed his vehicle while the woman was underneath it.

Knight, 56, denied the charge and went on trial before a jury at Perth Sheriff Court.

However, after a day of evidence, prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to an amended charge of careless driving.

Scalp wound had to be stapled

Knight, of McLeish Place, Perth, admitted entering the roundabout at the Feus Road- Fairfield Avenue junction when he had no right of way.

He failed to brake and collided with a bicycle ridden by Ms Gutowska, the charge states.

Police secured CCTV from a shop overlooking the accident spot.

The video played to jurors shows Knight’s Renault travelling west along Crieff Road, while Ms Gutowska enters the junction from Feus Road.

Knight is seen slamming on the brakes as they collide on the roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 8.30am and the busy section was closed off for about an hour-and-a-half.

Ms Gutowska was rushed to Perth Royal Infirmary.

The court heard she suffered fractures to her sternum and pelvis, as well as bruised and collapsed lungs.

She had a large scalp wound that required to be stapled closed by a plastic surgery team.

Ms Gutowska had to wear a Miami J collar – to limit movement and support her neck – for 12 weeks after the crash.

She also had to use crutches.

The jury heard that the cyclist was discharged from hospital after 10 days.

She was later told there was no need for surgery, but she had to undergo months of physiotherapy.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC fined Knight £600 and imposed six penalty points.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.