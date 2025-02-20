EXCLUSIVE: Perth Civic Trust lambasts pool and leisure centre plans for Thimblerow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Perth Civic Trust lambasts pool and leisure centre plans for Thimblerow

Perth Civic Trust believes a number of key issues with PH20, including the lack of a dedicated leisure pool, need to be addressed as they criticise a "lack of vision".

Perth Leisure Pool features in our list of the cheapest gyms.
Perth Leisure Pool Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

Perth Civic Trust has raised serious concerns over the ‘lack of vision’ in the council’s plans for a new leisure centre at Thimblerow.

The heritage organisation has questioned a number of issues arising from the proposal which has sparked a huge public backlash from residents and sports clubs alike.

A petition signed by more than 2,300 people wanting to overturn the decision will see the plans go back before councillors on February 26.

Bobby Brian, arms folded outside Perth Leisure pool
Bobby Brian’s petition to overturn the Thimblerow plan will be considered by councillors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Currently the watered down PH2O plan doesn’t feature a dedicated leisure pool or ice rink facility and will be located on the most popular car park in Perth.

A separate petition, also backed by more than 2,300 people, has called on the full reinstatement of Bell’s Sports Centre as asked for by Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network.

The vision for PH2O is ‘rather blurred’

The Civic Trust’s concerns hits on key points in the huge disparity between the council’s proposals and public opinion.

Ian Cameron, Perth Civic Trust secretary, states that this is a “once in a lifetime” opportunity and worries that is not being reflected in the Thimblerow plans.

A lack of consultation, lack of detail, lack of leisure water, lack of certainty over the future Dewar’s Centre and Bell’s, and the car parking issue are all addressed.

Perth Leisure Pool
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Fraser Band

Mr Cameron said: “The unpopular decision on Thimblerow, together with the un-resolved issues at Dewars and Bell’s leaves the vision for PH2O rather blurred.

“Is this the legacy the current council wish to be remembered for and is it what the residents and users of leisure facilities want going forward for the next 40 years?

“Will they use them?

“The upcoming council budget meeting on February 26 will no doubt seek to address the future trajectory of this project.

“But there would appear to be clear decisions to be made on the futures of Bell’s and Dewars before the scope of the other elements of the project can be fully defined, never mind costed.”

Cheaper cost for fewer facilities

On Wednesday, the council released a report stating that the cost to build the leisure centre on Glover Street, as asked for in the petition, would now cost £105m.

That’s compared to the £61m venture earmarked for Thimblerow.

However, the Glover Street plan includes a dedicated leisure pool and ice rink.

Other suggestions have been mooted previously which could see a new leisure pool built at Glover Street with Dewars Centre then benefitting with an energy efficient heat exchange.

Thimblerow car park in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The local authority hope to build 150 new homes at the site current Perth Leisure Pool site on Glover Street.

Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Our vision for PH20 is to create and affordable and sustainable new purpose-built facility that will serve the people of Perth for the next 40 years.

“Councillors approved plans for PH20 in January and September 2024 and agreed for it to be built at Thimblerow.

“Not only does this provide the best value for money, it also allows swimming and gym to continue at Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars without restriction while construction of the new facility is underway.

“Officers will bring forward detailed plans for PH20, including some leisure options for the pool, in due course.”

