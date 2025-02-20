EXCLUSIVE: Perth Civic Trust lambasts pool and leisure centre plans for Thimblerow

Perth Civic Trust has raised serious concerns over the ‘lack of vision’ in the council’s plans for a new leisure centre at Thimblerow.

The heritage organisation has questioned a number of issues arising from the proposal which has sparked a huge public backlash from residents and sports clubs alike.

A petition signed by more than 2,300 people wanting to overturn the decision will see the plans go back before councillors on February 26.

Currently the watered down PH2O plan doesn’t feature a dedicated leisure pool or ice rink facility and will be located on the most popular car park in Perth.

A separate petition, also backed by more than 2,300 people, has called on the full reinstatement of Bell’s Sports Centre as asked for by Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network.

The vision for PH2O is ‘rather blurred’

The Civic Trust’s concerns hits on key points in the huge disparity between the council’s proposals and public opinion.

Ian Cameron, Perth Civic Trust secretary, states that this is a “once in a lifetime” opportunity and worries that is not being reflected in the Thimblerow plans.

A lack of consultation, lack of detail, lack of leisure water, lack of certainty over the future Dewar’s Centre and Bell’s, and the car parking issue are all addressed.

Mr Cameron said: “The unpopular decision on Thimblerow, together with the un-resolved issues at Dewars and Bell’s leaves the vision for PH2O rather blurred.

“Is this the legacy the current council wish to be remembered for and is it what the residents and users of leisure facilities want going forward for the next 40 years?

“Will they use them?

“The upcoming council budget meeting on February 26 will no doubt seek to address the future trajectory of this project.

“But there would appear to be clear decisions to be made on the futures of Bell’s and Dewars before the scope of the other elements of the project can be fully defined, never mind costed.”

Cheaper cost for fewer facilities

On Wednesday, the council released a report stating that the cost to build the leisure centre on Glover Street, as asked for in the petition, would now cost £105m.

That’s compared to the £61m venture earmarked for Thimblerow.

However, the Glover Street plan includes a dedicated leisure pool and ice rink.

Other suggestions have been mooted previously which could see a new leisure pool built at Glover Street with Dewars Centre then benefitting with an energy efficient heat exchange.

The local authority hope to build 150 new homes at the site current Perth Leisure Pool site on Glover Street.

Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Our vision for PH20 is to create and affordable and sustainable new purpose-built facility that will serve the people of Perth for the next 40 years.

“Councillors approved plans for PH20 in January and September 2024 and agreed for it to be built at Thimblerow.

“Not only does this provide the best value for money, it also allows swimming and gym to continue at Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars without restriction while construction of the new facility is underway.

“Officers will bring forward detailed plans for PH20, including some leisure options for the pool, in due course.”