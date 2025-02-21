Perth Museum visitor boom boosts St John’s Kirk fortunes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Museum visitor boom boosts St John’s Kirk fortunes

Perth's oldest building has has an influx of visitors since Perth Museum opened and now it's looking for locals who can help show people round.

By Morag Lindsay
St John's Kirk, Perth
St John's Kirk is Perth Museum's neighbour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

One of Perth’s newest buildings is shining a new light on its oldest.

St John’s Kirk has seen visitor numbers rocket since Perth Museum opened next door.

And now it’s hoping to build on the renewed interest during the coming tourist season.

The St John’s Kirk stewards group is appealing for volunteers to join its ranks.

Minister Sandy Gunn and group of people standing inside St John's Kirk
Reverend Sandy Gunn and the team at St John’s Kirk, Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The stewards are the friendly face of the kirk.

They are there to point out items of interest around the 900-year-old landmark.

And if enough people come forward they intend to extend the opening hours in the months ahead.

St John’s Kirk part of Perth’s global appeal

The stewards say they welcomed 20,000 visitors from 34 countries between March and September last year.

And a 25-strong team of volunteers put in 844 hours of service between them.

Perth Museum and Perth skyline viewed from top of St John's kirk
The St John’s Kirk steeple enjoys a bird’s eye view of Perth Museum. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Councillors were told last year there had been a 132% increase in visitors to St John’s Kirk after the £27 million Perth Museum opened across the street last March.

It has welcomed more than 200,000 people in its first year.

Jennifer Archibald, from the St John’s Kirk stewards group, says they are hoping for more of the same in 2025.

Stained glass window inside St John's Kirk
St John’s Kirk boasts stunning stained glass. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“People from all around the world come to Perth,” she said.

“They want to visit places of interest – and we want to show them what we have.”

Jennifer Archibald inside st John's Kirk
Jennifer Archibald and fellow stewards extend a warm Perth welcome to St John’s Kirk. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Appealing to volunteers, she added: “You don’t have to be a church person, and you don’t need to know anything.

“You just need to be friendly and interested, in people and in Perth.”

Perth’s oldest and newest attractions side-by-side

St John’s Kirk is still a working church, and that remains its most important function.

But it also hosts concerts and other events.

St John's Kirk interior with rows of chairs laid out
Historic surroundings and a welcoming atmosphere. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Close up of memorial to the men from Perthshire who served with the Parachute regiment and the British Airborne Special Forces
One of the war memorials inside the church. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Trust of St John’s Kirk of Perth launched a £4m fundraising campaign in September 2023 to pay for repairs to the building.

Speaking at the time, Maureen Young, chair of the trust, said: “Millions have been spent on creating a world-class tourist destination housing the Stone of Destiny at the former City Hall.

“It’s vital that the new museum’s Medieval neighbour is protected and promoted to ensure Perth’s oldest and newest attractions sit side-by-side in pristine condition.”

close up of bells in St John's Kirk bell tower
The bells in the St John’s Kirk tower have rung out across Perth for generations. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Golden metal bird from weathervane
St John’s Kirk is packed with interesting items. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The appeal website says bosses are on schedule to undertake a £2.35m renovation project to coincide with the kirk’s 900th anniversary in 2026.

The kirk will open on March 31 this year.

Visitors are welcome from Monday to Saturday, 11am-4pm.

• To volunteer as a steward get in touch through the kirk website or pop a note through the door.

Conversation