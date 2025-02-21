Perth Museum visitor boom boosts St John’s Kirk fortunes

One of Perth’s newest buildings is shining a new light on its oldest.

St John’s Kirk has seen visitor numbers rocket since Perth Museum opened next door.

And now it’s hoping to build on the renewed interest during the coming tourist season.

The St John’s Kirk stewards group is appealing for volunteers to join its ranks.

The stewards are the friendly face of the kirk.

They are there to point out items of interest around the 900-year-old landmark.

And if enough people come forward they intend to extend the opening hours in the months ahead.

St John’s Kirk part of Perth’s global appeal

The stewards say they welcomed 20,000 visitors from 34 countries between March and September last year.

And a 25-strong team of volunteers put in 844 hours of service between them.

Councillors were told last year there had been a 132% increase in visitors to St John’s Kirk after the £27 million Perth Museum opened across the street last March.

It has welcomed more than 200,000 people in its first year.

Jennifer Archibald, from the St John’s Kirk stewards group, says they are hoping for more of the same in 2025.

“People from all around the world come to Perth,” she said.

“They want to visit places of interest – and we want to show them what we have.”

Appealing to volunteers, she added: “You don’t have to be a church person, and you don’t need to know anything.

“You just need to be friendly and interested, in people and in Perth.”

Perth’s oldest and newest attractions side-by-side

St John’s Kirk is still a working church, and that remains its most important function.

But it also hosts concerts and other events.

The Trust of St John’s Kirk of Perth launched a £4m fundraising campaign in September 2023 to pay for repairs to the building.

Speaking at the time, Maureen Young, chair of the trust, said: “Millions have been spent on creating a world-class tourist destination housing the Stone of Destiny at the former City Hall.

“It’s vital that the new museum’s Medieval neighbour is protected and promoted to ensure Perth’s oldest and newest attractions sit side-by-side in pristine condition.”

The appeal website says bosses are on schedule to undertake a £2.35m renovation project to coincide with the kirk’s 900th anniversary in 2026.

The kirk will open on March 31 this year.

Visitors are welcome from Monday to Saturday, 11am-4pm.

• To volunteer as a steward get in touch through the kirk website or pop a note through the door.