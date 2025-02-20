Perth’s Cherrybank Inn urged to get beer garden approval after licence win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth’s Cherrybank Inn urged to get beer garden approval after licence win

The Cherrybank Inn can host live music and kids till 10pm, but its beer garden, off Perth's Glasgow Road, is still a grey area

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Scott Findlay, arms folded outside Cherrybank Inn
Cherrybank In co-owner Scott Findlay. Image: Supplied

Perth’s Cherrybank Inn bosses say they’re “delighted” after councillors agreed to a change in their licence.

The move means the popular Glasgow Road pub can host live music and have children on the premises until 10pm.

But the permission won’t extend to the lower level beer garden area.

It was withdrawn from the application because it doesn’t have planning consent, despite being there for about 20 years.

The pub can continue to operate with occasional licences for that area.

But it’s been urged to act “swiftly” to seek planning permission to make matters easier in future.

Cherrybank Inn beer garden ‘requires to be addressed’

Perth and Kinross Licensing Board granted the “major variation” to the Cherrybank Inn’s licence this week.

Cherrybank Inn, lit up at night with fairly lights around beer garden outside
The Cherrybank Inn, Perth. Image: Scott Findlay.

Lawyer Ian Lindsay, of Wyllie and Henderson, presented the application to councillors.

He was joined by Cherrybank manager and owner Jack Findlay, who is the father of co-owner and former Saints goalkeeper Scott Findlay.

Mr Lindsay told councillors: “There is a planning issue here regarding the use of the beer garden, despite the fact the beer garden has – in one form or another – been in situ for many years.

“And this does require to be addressed.

“My clients have consulted a planning consultant and that matter is ongoing.”

Scotland football fans celebrating in the beer garden at the Cherrybank Inn
The Cherrybank Inn beer garden was a lively fan zone during the Euros in 2021. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Vice-convener Mike Williamson moved for approval, agreeing to the solicitor’s request to remove the lower beer garden from the paperwork

The amended application was approved by five votes to three.

Licence change will be boon for families

A statement posted on the Cherrybank Inn’s Facebook page on Wednesday said: “Delighted to announce after a hearing this morning in front of the Perth and Kinross Council licensing board our application for a major variation on our licence has been accepted which will now allow us to have live music on the premises and also allow children in till 10pm instead of the 9pm cut-off we had before, which was an issue due to us serving meals till 9pm but children having to be off the premises by 9pm.”

The board’s convener Peter Barrett urged the Cherrybank Inn to resolve the planning situation “swiftly”.

Councillor Pete Barrett
Councillor Peter Barrett. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said: “The beer garden has been operating with occasional licences, and will continue to do so, until they submit a new application.

“However it simplifies matters if the licence is formally amended rather than relying on repeated occasional licence applications.

“The applicant needs to sort out the planning to allow that to progress.

“I advised them that we were very keen to see that matter progressed swiftly.”

