Perth’s Cherrybank Inn urged to get beer garden approval after licence win

Perth’s Cherrybank Inn bosses say they’re “delighted” after councillors agreed to a change in their licence.

The move means the popular Glasgow Road pub can host live music and have children on the premises until 10pm.

But the permission won’t extend to the lower level beer garden area.

It was withdrawn from the application because it doesn’t have planning consent, despite being there for about 20 years.

The pub can continue to operate with occasional licences for that area.

But it’s been urged to act “swiftly” to seek planning permission to make matters easier in future.

Cherrybank Inn beer garden ‘requires to be addressed’

Perth and Kinross Licensing Board granted the “major variation” to the Cherrybank Inn’s licence this week.

Lawyer Ian Lindsay, of Wyllie and Henderson, presented the application to councillors.

He was joined by Cherrybank manager and owner Jack Findlay, who is the father of co-owner and former Saints goalkeeper Scott Findlay.

Mr Lindsay told councillors: “There is a planning issue here regarding the use of the beer garden, despite the fact the beer garden has – in one form or another – been in situ for many years.

“And this does require to be addressed.

“My clients have consulted a planning consultant and that matter is ongoing.”

Vice-convener Mike Williamson moved for approval, agreeing to the solicitor’s request to remove the lower beer garden from the paperwork

The amended application was approved by five votes to three.

Licence change will be boon for families

A statement posted on the Cherrybank Inn’s Facebook page on Wednesday said: “Delighted to announce after a hearing this morning in front of the Perth and Kinross Council licensing board our application for a major variation on our licence has been accepted which will now allow us to have live music on the premises and also allow children in till 10pm instead of the 9pm cut-off we had before, which was an issue due to us serving meals till 9pm but children having to be off the premises by 9pm.”

The board’s convener Peter Barrett urged the Cherrybank Inn to resolve the planning situation “swiftly”.

He said: “The beer garden has been operating with occasional licences, and will continue to do so, until they submit a new application.

“However it simplifies matters if the licence is formally amended rather than relying on repeated occasional licence applications.

“The applicant needs to sort out the planning to allow that to progress.

“I advised them that we were very keen to see that matter progressed swiftly.”