Perthshire glassmaking legends celebrated in Perth Art Gallery show

Perthshire’s role as a centre of glassmaking excellence will be the focus of Perth Art Gallery’s next major exhibition.

GLASS, opening on April 4, will bring together never-before-seen treasures from Perthshire and around the world for the very first time.

Famous local names, such as Monart and Perthshire paperweights, will be represented, alongside some of the contemporary glass artists who are still putting the area on the map today.

There will also be an array of dazzling exhibits, some dating back almost 2,0000 years and linking Perthshire to glassmaking traditions in Spain, Germany, Ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia, and beyond.

The best known name in Perthshire glassmaking is probably Monart Glass.

It was made at the Moncrieff glassworks from 1924, by Salvador Ysart, a Spanish glassworker, and his four sons.

Salvador had been hired by the Perth company to make laboratory glass for the government.

But he and John Moncrieff’s wife, Isobel, collaborated on beautiful ornamental pieces under the Monart label, a combination of their two surnames.

Salvador and two of his sons later left Moncrieff to set up their own glassworks, which became Vasart Glass.

Another son Paul Ysart stayed on at Moncrieff, developing a line of paperweights, before he left to join Caithness Glass.

There’s still a Caithness Glass factory and shop at the Crieff Visitor Centre.

Crieff was also home to the Perthshire Paperweights glassworks, launched by Stuart Drysdale, formerly of Vasart, in the 1960s.

The business ceased around the turn of this century, although former employee John Deacons and his family continue to produce glass at a studio in Crieff today.

Perthshire audiences can get their hands on GLASS tickets in advance

Ashleigh Hibbins, Head of Audiences and Learning for Culture Perth and Kinross, said, “We cannot wait to finally share GLASS at Perth Art Gallery this spring.

“This exhibition is a visual feast which will surprise and delight visitors from near and far.”

Advance tickets for GLASS are available to book now through Perthshire Box Office.

Discounted combi tickets with the upcoming Macbeth exhibition at Perth Museum are also available.

Visitors can also purchase at Perth Art Gallery on the day of their visit.