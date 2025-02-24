Perthshire glassmaking legends celebrated in Perth Art Gallery show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire glassmaking legends celebrated in Perth Art Gallery show

World-famous local names like Monart and Perthshire Paperweights will share the spotlight at Perth Art Gallery's GLASS exhibition

By Morag Lindsay
Five men sitting on wooden chairs playing mandolins
The Ysart family, from Spain, helped to put Perthshire on the glassmaking map. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross.

Perthshire’s role as a centre of glassmaking excellence will be the focus of Perth Art Gallery’s next major exhibition.

GLASS, opening on April 4, will bring together never-before-seen treasures from Perthshire and around the world for the very first time.

Famous local names, such as Monart and Perthshire paperweights, will be represented, alongside some of the contemporary glass artists who are still putting the area on the map today.

model sheep made from glass
Perthshire Sheep by Carrie Fertig. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross

There will also be an array of dazzling exhibits, some dating back almost 2,0000 years and linking Perthshire to glassmaking traditions in Spain, Germany, Ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia, and beyond.

Piece of glass which looks like underwater coral
Serpulid Worm by Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross

The best known name in Perthshire glassmaking is probably Monart Glass.

It was made at the Moncrieff glassworks from 1924, by Salvador Ysart, a Spanish glassworker, and his four sons.

Salvador had been hired by the Perth company to make laboratory glass for the government.

But he and John Moncrieff’s wife, Isobel, collaborated on beautiful ornamental pieces under the Monart label, a combination of their two surnames.

Man holding orange vase
David Freeburn, Exhibitions Officer with an early 20th century vase from the Monart Glassworks. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross.

Salvador and two of his sons later left Moncrieff to set up their own glassworks, which became Vasart Glass.

Another son Paul Ysart stayed on at Moncrieff, developing a line of paperweights, before he left to join Caithness Glass.

PaulYsart leaning over table covered in glass paperweights
Paul Ysart was a Perthshire glassmaking great. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross.

There’s still a Caithness Glass factory and shop at the Crieff Visitor Centre.

Crieff was also home to the Perthshire Paperweights glassworks, launched by Stuart Drysdale, formerly of Vasart, in the 1960s.

Close up of paperweight with tiny drop on green stem showing initials P and Y in centre
A close-up of a Perthshire paperweight, with Paul Ysart’s initials. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross.

The business ceased around the turn of this century, although former employee John Deacons and his family continue to produce glass at a studio in Crieff today.

Perthshire audiences can get their hands on GLASS tickets in advance

Ashleigh Hibbins, Head of Audiences and Learning for Culture Perth and Kinross, said, “We cannot wait to finally share GLASS at Perth Art Gallery this spring.

“This exhibition is a visual feast which will surprise and delight visitors from near and far.”

Glass model of octopus
Nautilus by Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka. Image: Culture Perth and Kinross.

Advance tickets for GLASS are available to book now through Perthshire Box Office.

Discounted combi tickets with the upcoming Macbeth exhibition at Perth Museum are also available.

Visitors can also purchase at Perth Art Gallery on the day of their visit.

