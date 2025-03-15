5 best-rated care homes in Perth revealed

The five top-rated care homes in the Perth area have been revealed.

Information collated by The Courier’s data team shows which of the city’s 12 care homes rank best among inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visits the homes regularly and grades areas of operation using a scale from 6 (excellent) to 1 (unsatisfactory).

Here are the five top care homes in and around Perth, based on their average score across the grades from their most recent inspection.

1. Robert Douglas Memorial Home – 5.6

Located in Scone, Robert Douglas Memorial Home is registered to provide care to a maximum of 17 older people.

In the most recent care report the homes scored “excellent” across the four areas assessed.

Inspectors said the staff team at the home were committed to providing an excellent standard of care.

They also said the home benefited from a welcoming and homely atmosphere.

The report read: “The service demonstrated a track record of high-quality care that supported positive experiences for people.

“We evaluated this key question as excellent and are confident that this level of service can be maintained.”

2= Viewlands House – 4.8

Viewlands House can provide care for 32 people and is part of Abbeyfield Perth Society.

During the most recent inspection, the Care Inspectorate found that the home, on Viewlands Road, was clean, tidy and well-maintained.

Inspectors also highlighted the consistent and experienced staff team who promptly responded to residents’ requests.

Furthermore, they said people were being encouraged to be as independent as possible in the home.

2= Strathtay House – 4.8

Providing care for up to 40 people, Stathtay House is operated by HC-One Limited.

Located on Harley Place in Perth’s North Inch, the care home was last inspected in June 2024.

The Care Inspectorate said physical exercise and movement were promoted throughout the day at the home.

They also said people were consulted on and involved in decisions about the way the service operated.

Strathtay House was praised for having a knowledgeable staff team with good working relationships.

4. Louisebrae Care Home – 4.4

Located in Tulloch, Louisebrae Care Home provides care for people living with dementia and nursing care needs.

The purpose-built home can provide care for up to 61 people.

According to the latest care report, Louisebrae residents benefitted from a comfortable environment with easy access to fresh air, natural light and sufficient space.

Additionally, the service had good governance and quality assurance processes in place.

The management team and staff were also praised for their support at the service.

5. Catmoor House – 4.2

Catmoor House in Scone is a purpose-built home with 40 beds for older people, some with dementia.

In the latest visit to the HC-One home in January 2025, the Care Inspectorate found residents experienced “warm and compassionate care”.

Inspectors also praised the home’s “detailed recruitment checks” on staff and said there was “effective oversight” of people’s healthcare needs.

The report added: “Staff felt well supported, confident and competent in their roles.”

One area of improvement identified in June 2023 – to train staff in palliative and end-of-life care – had been met.