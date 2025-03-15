5 best-rated care homes in Perth revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 best-rated care homes in Perth revealed

The Courier uses data to showcase the best-performing homes across the city.

Robert Douglas House in Scone.
Robert Douglas Memorial Home in Scone. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson & Ema Sabljak

The five top-rated care homes in the Perth area have been revealed.

Information collated by The Courier’s data team shows which of the city’s 12 care homes rank best among inspectors.

The Care Inspectorate visits the homes regularly and grades areas of operation using a scale from 6 (excellent) to 1 (unsatisfactory).

Here are the five top care homes in and around Perth, based on their average score across the grades from their most recent inspection.

1. Robert Douglas Memorial Home – 5.6

Located in Scone, Robert Douglas Memorial Home is registered to provide care to a maximum of 17 older people.

In the most recent care report the homes scored “excellent” across the four areas assessed.

Inspectors said the staff team at the home were committed to providing an excellent standard of care.

They also said the home benefited from a welcoming and homely atmosphere.

The report read: “The service demonstrated a track record of high-quality care that supported positive experiences for people.

“We evaluated this key question as excellent and are confident that this level of service can be maintained.”

2= Viewlands House – 4.8

Viewlands House in Perth.
Viewlands House in Perth. Image: Google Street View

Viewlands House can provide care for 32 people and is part of Abbeyfield Perth Society.

During the most recent inspection, the Care Inspectorate found that the home, on Viewlands Road, was clean, tidy and well-maintained.

Inspectors also highlighted the consistent and experienced staff team who promptly responded to residents’ requests.

Furthermore, they said people were being encouraged to be as independent as possible in the home.

2= Strathtay House – 4.8

Strathtay House Care Home.
Strathtay House Care Home. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Providing care for up to 40 people, Stathtay House is operated by HC-One Limited.

Located on Harley Place in Perth’s North Inch, the care home was last inspected in June 2024.

The Care Inspectorate said physical exercise and movement were promoted throughout the day at the home.

They also said people were consulted on and involved in decisions about the way the service operated.

Strathtay House was praised for having a knowledgeable staff team with good working relationships.

4. Louisebrae Care Home – 4.4

Louise Brae Care Home.
Louisebrae Care Home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Located in Tulloch, Louisebrae Care Home provides care for people living with dementia and nursing care needs.

The purpose-built home can provide care for up to 61 people.

According to the latest care report, Louisebrae residents benefitted from a comfortable environment with easy access to fresh air, natural light and sufficient space.

Additionally, the service had good governance and quality assurance processes in place.

The management team and staff were also praised for their support at the service.

5. Catmoor House – 4.2

Catmoor House in Scone. Image: Google Street View

Catmoor House in Scone is a purpose-built home with 40 beds for older people, some with dementia.

In the latest visit to the HC-One home in January 2025, the Care Inspectorate found residents experienced “warm and compassionate care”.

Inspectors also praised the home’s “detailed recruitment checks” on staff and said there was “effective oversight” of people’s healthcare needs.

The report added: “Staff felt well supported, confident and competent in their roles.”

One area of improvement identified in June 2023 – to train staff in palliative and end-of-life care – had been met.

