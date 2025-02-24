Nicola Sturgeon joins Alan Cumming on DJ decks at Pitlochry Theatre celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicola Sturgeon joins Alan Cumming on DJ decks at Pitlochry Theatre celebration

Alan Cumming celebrated with Nicola Sturgeon at the conclusion of his first event as artistic director of the theatre.

By Alasdair Clark & Press Association
Nicola Sturgeon with Alan Cumming on Saturday in Pitlochry
Nicola Sturgeon with Alan Cumming on Saturday. Image: Nicola Sturgeon

Actor Alan Cumming has said he “couldn’t be more happy” with the success of his first major event as artistic director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

The Perthshire-born star, who took up the role in January, was speaking after the conclusion of the 2025 Winter Words Festival on Sunday.

At an event closing the festival he was joined by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who declared “Pitlochry is where this Saturday night is happening”.

Ms Sturgeon joined the actor on the DJ decks, playing out “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, “Raining Men” by The Weather Girls and Robbie Williams’ hit “Rock DJ”.

Crowds cheered as Mr Cumming declared the former SNP leader a “legend”.

Alan Cumming closed the three-day festival with a DJ set. Image: PA

The 2025 edition of the annual celebration of Scottish writing featured some of the country’s leading authors, poets, broadcaster and chefs.

The line-up included Booker prize winner Douglas Stuart, celebrated crime writer Val McDermid, broadcaster Kirsty Wark and former Scots Makar Liz Lochhead.

The three-day festival also featured literary lunches with top food writers, runs with runner and author Chris Carse Wilson, yoga sessions with Finlay Wilson – and a DJ set by Alan Cumming himself.

‘I couldn’t be more happy’

Mr Cumming, who turned 60 this year, said: “Winter Words Festival was my first curated programme of work as Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s artistic director and I couldn’t be more happy about how it went.

“It’s my dream come true to see our theatre so full of life and joy (and dancing), and also to celebrate so many great writers both well-known and emerging in such a positive and celebratory way.”

The multi-award-winning actor is currently programming the 2026 season at the 74-year-old theatre.

During an onstage Q&A event on Friday morning he said he was looking to stage pieces that he thought would be “magical” for the audience.

‘This theatre is a place of magic’

“I’m looking for things that I think would be magical to come and see,” he said.

“I really do believe the theatre is a place of magic, and it’s where imagination lets fly.”

Cummings, who is also the host of the US version of hit TV show The Traitors, which is filmed in Scotland, added: “I want theatricality, and I want magic, and I want us all to have a collective, beautiful, uplifting experience.”

