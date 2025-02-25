Perth’s LGBTQI+ floorball team puts sport on the map

A Perth sports club has taken a lead over its rivals by taking ownership of its own, professional standard, floorball rink.

Perth Parrots are the first floorball club in the UK to have their own rink to train and compete on.

The Parrots pride themselves on being the only LGBTQI+ inclusive sports club in Perth and Kinross.

And members hope the breakthrough will help them to recruit more players and become a beacon for LGBTQI+ representation in local sport.

Players invited Perth MP Pete Wishart to cut the ribbon on the new rink after he helped to free it from a months-long blockage in UK Customs.

Head coach Rhuaraidh Fleming said: “The opportunities that having our own rink provides us are phenomenal.

“We can welcome newcomers and enable them to play the sport the way it is meant to be played.

“We are leading the way in helping to professionalise our sport in Scotland.”

Perth floorball club unique in UK

Floorball is played with five outfield players and one goalkeeper.

It originated in Finland.

And it’s similar to ice hockey in that the outfield players are allowed to use sticks, although the goalie isn’t.

The Perth Parrots were established in 2019 and are the only LGBTQI+ inclusive floorball club in the UK.

They are consistently the most diverse team in the Scottish Floorball League with several male and female-identifying players as well as LGBTQI+ and heterosexual players.

Members have also brought back bronze medals as part of Team Scotland at EuroGames events in Switzerland in 2023 and Vienna in 2024.

Perth Parrots praised for ‘safe space’

Pete Wishart intervened after the new rink got stuck in UK Customs on its way from mainland Europe.

He said it was disappointing that the club had to wait several months because of what he called “Brexit-related customs problems”.

“It’s an incredible achievement for a club of this size to make such a big financial commitment,” he said.

“So I was very happy to help them overcome these issues.”

Mr Wishart also hailed the role Perth Parrots are playing in society.

“I’m proud of what they are doing in the local community, providing this safe space for LGBTQI+ people to take part in competitive sport,” he said.

“Their contribution to the wider LGBTQI+ community in Perth is fantastic to see.”

Perth Parrots train every Wednesday from 7.45pm at UHI Perth Academy of Sport and Wellbeing.

Training is open to anyone aged 18 and over. Click here for more information.