Perth’s LGBTQI+ floorball team puts sport on the map

Perth Parrots are celebrating another first after Perth MP Pete Wishart helped free their new floorball rink from UK Customs.

By Morag Lindsay
Perth MP Pete Wishart holding floorball stick in goalmouth with group of Perth Parrots players
Pete Wishart MP, left, celebrated with Perth Parrots floorball members Kura Bachew Teklu, Demi Cramb, goalkeeper Dominic Stevenson, Joseph Munro and club president Frazer Robertson. Image: Richard Wilkins/DC Thomson

A Perth sports club has taken a lead over its rivals by taking ownership of its own, professional standard, floorball rink.

Perth Parrots are the first floorball club in the UK to have their own rink to train and compete on.

The Parrots pride themselves on being the only LGBTQI+ inclusive sports club in Perth and Kinross.

And members hope the breakthrough will help them to recruit more players and become a beacon for LGBTQI+ representation in local sport.

Small group of people playing floorball with sticks and small indoors ball
Perth Parrots players put their new floorball rink to the test. Image: Richard Wilkins/DC Thomson

Players invited Perth MP Pete Wishart to cut the ribbon on the new rink after he helped to free it from a months-long blockage in UK Customs.

Head coach Rhuaraidh Fleming said: “The opportunities that having our own rink provides us are phenomenal.

“We can welcome newcomers and enable them to play the sport the way it is meant to be played.

“We are leading the way in helping to professionalise our sport in Scotland.”

Perth floorball club unique in UK

Floorball is played with five outfield players and one goalkeeper.

It originated in Finland.

Person with floorball stick about the take aim at kneeling goalkeeper
A floorball player takes aim at goal. Image: Richard Wilkins/DC Thomson

And it’s similar to ice hockey in that the outfield players are allowed to use sticks, although the goalie isn’t.

The Perth Parrots were established in 2019 and are the only LGBTQI+ inclusive floorball club in the UK.

Two men walking onto sports court carrying pieces for new rink
Perth Parrots floorball players setting up their new rink. Image: Richard Wilkins/DC Thomson

They are consistently the most diverse team in the Scottish Floorball League with several male and female-identifying players as well as LGBTQI+ and heterosexual players.

Members have also brought back bronze medals as part of Team Scotland at EuroGames events in Switzerland in 2023 and Vienna in 2024.

Perth Parrots praised for ‘safe space’

Pete Wishart intervened after the new rink got stuck in UK Customs on its way from mainland Europe.

Frazer Robertson, Pete Wishart and Rhuaraidh Fleming leaning over looking at new floorball rink inside gym
Frazer Robertson, Pete Wishart and Rhuaraidh Fleming examine the new rink. Image: Richard Wilkins/DC Thomson

He said it was disappointing that the club had to wait several months because of what he called “Brexit-related customs problems”.

“It’s an incredible achievement for a club of this size to make such a big financial commitment,” he said.

“So I was very happy to help them overcome these issues.”

Pete Wishart posing with members of Perth Parrots floorball team on new rink
Perth Parrots floorball club’s new rink was officially opened by Pete Wishart MP. Image: Richard Wilkins/DC Thomson

Mr Wishart also hailed the role Perth Parrots are playing in society.

“I’m proud of what they are doing in the local community, providing this safe space for LGBTQI+ people to take part in competitive sport,” he said.

“Their contribution to the wider LGBTQI+ community in Perth is fantastic to see.”

Perth Parrots train every Wednesday from 7.45pm at UHI Perth Academy of Sport and Wellbeing.

Training is open to anyone aged 18 and over. Click here for more information.

