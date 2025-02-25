EXCLUSIVE: Former chairman of Perth leisure says board was not consulted on Thimblerow pool plan

The board of Live Active Leisure was not consulted on plans to build a new leisure centre at Thimblerow, their former chairman has revealed.

David MacLehose, who resigned from the position in November, said the proposal “came out of the blue” when it appeared in August last year.

The plan, which does not include a dedicated leisure pool or ice rink facility, has been met with huge public backlash.

Mr MacLehose attended a campaign photocall organised by The Courier on Saturday to Say No to Thimblerow.

The former chairman said: “The board was not consulted.

“We were informed that there was the possibility of looking at something else other than [Glover Street] but we were never asked for our opinion.

“Thimblerow just came out of the blue – and it doesn’t work.

“It’s not providing the best facilities for the people of Perth, and the visitors, and especially the kids.”

A responsibility to improve leisure facilities

The former chairman stepped down from the role in November, two months after councillors narrowly voted through the Thimblerow plan.

He was the second high profile board member to leave the organisation, after vice chairman David Longmuir resigned from the role in January.

LAL board director and Conservative councillor Bob Brawn also joined Saturday’s campaign against the leisure centre plans.

Speaking at the event, Mr MacLehose said he believes the existing buildings could be reused – but said whatever the outcome, plans must improve.

“The most important thing is to get the best sporting facilities for the people of Perth, visitors and the kids that come here at school time,” he said.

“Whatever it is, that must be the priority.

“We’ve got to try and work hard to improve the facilities every year.

“We have a responsibility to do that.”

‘Do something bigger and better’

The former chairman believes the Thimblerow proposal is too similar to other pools already available in Perthshire.

He said: “We’ve got the brand new pool just about to open in Blairgowrie, we’ve got other pools in Crieff and Aberfeldy.

“We’ve got to do something bigger and better than that.

“Not because it’s Perth but because it’s different – like [current Perth Leisure Pool] is.”

Perth and Kinross Council says the Thimblerow plan presents better value for taxpayers.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Councillors approved plans to create a single-site sports centre in January 2024 but asked officers to carry out a site options appraisal to find the best location for PH20.

“The Live Active Leisure board was updated on this process and told that an alternative city centre site was under consideration in June.

“Councillors then approved plans to build PH20 on at Thimblerow in September 2024.

“The Thimblerow proposal will provide an environmentally-friendly swimming pool and sports centre that will, as Mr MacLehose noted after his retirement last year, provide ‘modern, exciting facilities for our communities’.”

The quote taken by council is from Mr MacLehose’s resignation letter, where he also raised concerns about the challenging years ahead for LAL and the need to retain an ice rink, which does not feature in the new plans

The Thimblerow plan will go before councillors on Wednesday.