EXCLUSIVE: Former chairman of Perth leisure says board was not consulted on Thimblerow pool plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

EXCLUSIVE: Former chairman of Perth leisure says board was not consulted on Thimblerow pool plan

David MacLehose, who resigned from Live Active Leisure in November, told The Courier the proposal came "out of the blue".

David MacLehose, former chairman of Live Active Leisure, supporting Say NO to Thimblerow campaign. Image: Richard Wilkins
David MacLehose, former chairman of Live Active Leisure, supporting Say NO to Thimblerow campaign. Image: Richard Wilkins
By Sean O'Neil

The board of Live Active Leisure was not consulted on plans to build a new leisure centre at Thimblerow, their former chairman has revealed.

David MacLehose, who resigned from the position in November, said the proposal “came out of the blue” when it appeared in August last year.

The plan, which does not include a dedicated leisure pool or ice rink facility, has been met with huge public backlash.

Mr MacLehose attended a campaign photocall organised by The Courier on Saturday to Say No to Thimblerow.

The former chairman said: “The board was not consulted.

Perth residents and politicians gathered at Perth Leisure Pool on Saturday to Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins

“We were informed that there was the possibility of looking at something else other than [Glover Street] but we were never asked for our opinion.

“Thimblerow just came out of the blue – and it doesn’t work.

“It’s not providing the best facilities for the people of Perth, and the visitors, and especially the kids.”

A responsibility to improve leisure facilities

The former chairman stepped down from the role in November, two months after councillors narrowly voted through the Thimblerow plan.

He was the second high profile board member to leave the organisation, after vice chairman David Longmuir resigned from the role in January.

LAL board director and Conservative councillor Bob Brawn also joined Saturday’s campaign against the leisure centre plans.

Perth residents, Jamie-Leigh Cook, Steve Bonthrone and Natasha Davies at Perth Leisure to Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins

Speaking at the event, Mr MacLehose said he believes the existing buildings could be reused – but said whatever the outcome, plans must improve.

“The most important thing is to get the best sporting facilities for the people of Perth, visitors and the kids that come here at school time,” he said.

“Whatever it is, that must be the priority.

“We’ve got to try and work hard to improve the facilities every year.

“We have a responsibility to do that.”

‘Do something bigger and better’

The former chairman believes the Thimblerow proposal is too similar to other pools already available in Perthshire.

He said: “We’ve got the brand new pool just about to open in Blairgowrie, we’ve got other pools in Crieff and Aberfeldy.

“We’ve got to do something bigger and better than that.

“Not because it’s Perth but because it’s different – like [current Perth Leisure Pool] is.”

Perth and Kinross Council says the Thimblerow plan presents better value for taxpayers.

Caitlin Ripley, son Ali (2) and Robin Uren Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Councillors approved plans to create a single-site sports centre in January 2024 but asked officers to carry out a site options appraisal to find the best location for PH20.

“The Live Active Leisure board was updated on this process and told that an alternative city centre site was under consideration in June.

“Councillors then approved plans to build PH20 on at Thimblerow in September 2024.

“The Thimblerow proposal will provide an environmentally-friendly swimming pool and sports centre that will, as Mr MacLehose noted after his retirement last year, provide ‘modern, exciting facilities for our communities’.”

The quote taken by council is from Mr MacLehose’s resignation letter, where he also raised concerns about the challenging years ahead for LAL and the need to retain an ice rink, which does not feature in the new plans

The Thimblerow plan will go before councillors on Wednesday.

More from Perth & Kinross

Helen Brunt
Killer Staffy owner must pay compensation after fatal dog attack in Perthshire
Len Seal seated on chair surrounded by wife and daughter and others associated with Blairgowrie rugby club
Blairgowrie Doddie Weir fundraiser gets Len seal of approval following MND diagnosis
Perth MP Pete Wishart holding floorball stick in goalmouth with group of Perth Parrots players
Perth's LGBTQI+ floorball team puts sport on the map
Red Arrows above Pitlochry
Best pictures as Red Arrows put on a show above Fife and Perthshire
John Hammerton
Taxi driver admits causing Arbroath biker's death in A9 crash
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
EXCLUSIVE: Consultants behind Perth leisure shake-up paid five-figure sum
Bayne's the Bakers.
Bayne's confirms opening plans for fourth Perth outlet
Robert Basterfield
Perth bedroom creeper tells court avoiding woman he terrified will be 'piece of cake'
Jordan and Annalise Johnstone.
How unsolved Perthshire murder of Annalise Johnstone tore family apart
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire libraries spared axe in SNP budget plans as 10% council tax rise…

Conversation