More
Home News Courts

Fife shepherd banned from road after head-on crash in rural Perthshire

Elizabeth Eddington tried to steer out of the way when she saw the headlights of William Gray's oncoming car stray into her path.

By Jamie Buchan
William Gray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A Fife shepherd has been banned from driving after causing a head-on smash in rural Perthshire that left a woman injured.

The collision happened on the A94 Perth to Coupar Angus road, about a mile north of Balbeggie, on November 17 2022.

Gray, 53, who was in hospital for several weeks after, was fined and disqualified after pleading guilty to driving dangerously.

Came to rest in bushes

Perth Sheriff Court heard it was dark and raining heavily at the time of the crash.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said the accident happened at a bend in the road, with no street lights.

“At around 5.45pm, a civilian witness was driving directly behind the accused, southbound on the A94.

“They saw the accused going into the opposing lane, effectively into the northbound carriageway.

“The accused’s car went directly into the path of the complainer’s car, which was travelling in the opposite direction.”

The accident happened on the A94 near Balbeggie. Image: Google

Ms Apostolova said: “The witness could see the complainer’s car trying to avoid a collision by steering right into the southbound carriageway.

“However, it was unsuccessful and the accused’s car collided with her vehicle, before coming to rest in nearby bushes.”

Emergency services were called to the scene and both drivers were taken by ambulance to hospital.

The fiscal depute said Ms Eddington escaped with minor injuries but “extensive damage” was caused to both vehicles.

She did not have a record of the complainer’s specific injuries.

Physiotherapy

Defence agent Alan Jackson said his client was driving back from work at the time.

“He worked as a shepherd, he wasn’t in any rush.

“He has no recollection of the incident.

“It was raining heavily at the time and that may have contributed in some way.”

He said: “Mr Gray had pretty bad injuries and was in hospital for two months.

“There were various fractures that required surgery.

“He still has difficulties and requires physiotherapy to this day.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr Jackson said father-of-three Gray had not worked since the crash.

“He has asked for his licence to be surrendered,” he said.

Sheriff William Wood noted Gray was previously disqualified some years ago.

Gray, of Erskind Street, Buckhaven, was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for 21 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.